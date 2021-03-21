Entertainment
5 lightsaber fights that will live on forever (& 5 that we wish didn’t happen)
Lightsaber battles are one of the many highlights of the Star wars franchise, and everyone wishes they too could use such a weapon. They are beyond cool and have become one of the most iconic weapons in sci-fi history, bar none. Throughout the Star wars movies, TV shows, and related derivative material, lightsabers have become as common as hyperspace jumps.
However, not all lightsaber combat is created equal; some will stand the test of time and live forever, while others will suffer from a lack of forethought, planning and imagination. Here are five that deserve repeated praise, as well as five that would allow any Jedi to be permanently exiled from the Order.
ten Will Live Forever: Yoda vs. Count Dooku
Episode II: Attack of the Clones was widely regarded as the worst entry in the prequel trilogy, and there was plenty of argument as to why. While the pitched battle in the film’s final act was a highlight, it was not without its own controversies. Still, it delivered one of the franchise’s most memorable lightsaber duels.
After easily defeating Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in battle, Count Dooku is forced to confront Master Yoda. It was the first time audiences saw Yoda wielding a lightsaber, and his unorthodox fighting style more than made up for his small size.
9 Should Go: Luke Skywalker vs. Kylo Ren
The Last Jedi was Disney’s most controversialStar wars sequel to the trilogy, because not only did it shock longtime fans over Luke Skywalker’s mismanagement, but it was filled to the brim with plot after plot hole, ruining what could have been a great second act.
Although Luke eventually redeems himself in the final act, it’s not without controversy. He engages Kylo Ren on the planet Crait by luring him into a duel. The problem is, Skywalker isn’t even there to participate. This is all a Force illusion designed to buy time for an escape, which ultimately claimed the life of the show’s former protagonist.
8 Will Live Forever: Ahsoka Tano vs. Darth Maul
Animation Clone wars series came to an abrupt end in 2014, shortly after acquiring Star wars by Disney. Instead of continuing where the last season ended, the decision was made to follow up with Star Wars: Rebels, which took place after the events of Revenge of the Sith.
In 2020, the series finally got its seventh and final season, designed to fit into the larger narrative. He pitted Togruta Ahsoka Tano’s ex-Jedi against the fearsome Darth Maul in one of the most spectacular lightsaber battles in history. Star wars. It was a huge step forward for the series and remains one of the best animated fight scenes in the series.Star wars saga.
7 Should Go: Count Dooku vs. Savage Opress & Asajj Ventress
This Clone wars The lightsaber duel is certainly one of the silliest, and it ruined what could have been a great scene with a complete lack of imagination and planning. Watching Ventress and Opress take on the mighty Earl should have been a scene for centuries, but there’s really nothing happening here.
Dooku spends most of his time fending off Ventress while keeping Savage Opress at bay with not one, not two, but a total of six Force lightning strikes, one after the other. Eventually, things change when Opress becomes enraged and turns on Ventress, changing the one-on-two formula in a silly way.
6 Will Live Forever: Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader, Round One
After the first lightsaber battle in the original Star wars, fans were clamoring for a little return on their investment. It would eventually come in The Empire Strikes Back when Luke Skywalker found himself forced to face off against his master’s killer, Darth Vader, for the first time. After training with Yoda in the ways of the Force, he abruptly left to save his friends on Bespin despite his master’s request to reconsider.
Ultimately, Luke confronted Vader in the bowels of Cloud City. There, he honed his newfound Jedi abilities to fight the fearsome Sith Lord who was secretly trying to incite him to release his anger. This led to the most iconic moment of Star wars story: a revelation that would definitely change history.
5 Should Go: Rey and Kylo Ren vs. Snoke’s Guards
The Last Jedidid the unexpected by killing the apparent main antagonist midway through the trilogy. This, in turn, set up a fight scene that pitted Rey and Kylo against each other in what could have been a defining moment for the new one.Star wars movies.
It should have been a scene for the ages, but it didn’t take long to Star wars fans start to pull the stage apart and ridicule her for her bad choreography, and repeated viewings of the fight only make the situation worse.
4 Will Live Forever: Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Maul
The first one Star wars prequel might have been a bummer, but it wasn’t a complete loss. While the in a pinch kid-friendly comedy and bizarre story put off many fans hoping for a glorious return to the franchise, they were introduced to one of the coolest Sith Lords in the world. Star wars universe in Darth Maul.
This saving grace came in the form of an absolutely spectacular fight between Maul and the Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn. The frenetic combat lasted light years beyond the lightsaber duels that preceded it and was enhanced so much with the inclusion of composer John Williams’ epic orchestral hit, “Duel of the Fates.”
3 Should Go: Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader
It is a difficult entry, but a necessary one. Let’s face it; the first lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader is one of the weakest. George Lucas cannot be faulted, as he was already working on a tight budget, a tense and stressful filming schedule, and a franchise always struggling to find its place.
As such, the duel between David Prowse and Alec Guinness was shot without too much choreography. Fans have attempted to explain him as being two old men far beyond their prime, pushing him away one last time, but this theory doesn’t hold up to a time when 900-year-old Master Yoda revolves around the screen and tackle the Sith Lords like it’s a walk in the park.
2 Will Live Forever: Luke Skywalker vs. The Dark Troopers
After Star wars Fans have been screaming scandal after Disney’s treatment of the character of Luke Skywalker in the previous trilogy, Mandalorian leader Jon Favreau decided to do something about it. The show’s final season two episode showed a pivotal moment in the final act when a lone X-Wing arrives on Moff Gideon’s ship to respond to a distress call.
From the first moment, fans straightened up and stared at the screen as the build-up began. First, the figure dressed in black. Then came the lightsaber strikes against the Dark Troopers through a video camera. Then the gloved hand and the green lightsaber. Luke Skywalker was back and Favreaux presented him as Jedi Master fans always wanted to see. It has become a phenomenon in itself and the subject of a myriad of reaction videos on YouTube with emotionally torn fans. For many, this unique scene was the closure they needed on the character of Luke Skywalker.
1 Should Go: Anakin Skywalker vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi
The prequel trilogy had prepared for the decisive final battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin, and George Lucas was under a lot of pressure to deliver. Unfortunately, his attempt to go big ended up creating an overly explosive fight that became his own downfall.
Arguments have been made in favor of this fight, but it is evident that not much is happening. All the emotion and power is stripped away in favor of the next choreographed sequence, creating a dull, hollow lightsaber fight that only comes to life when Obi-Wan delivers that final, fatal blow.
