How to watch Line of Duty season 6 online and on BBC iPlayer

Line of Duty Season 6 start time channel Line of Duty Season 6 premieres at 9 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET today (Sunday, March 21). It will be available on BBC1 or BBC iPlayer.

It’s time to watch Line of Duty season 6! So get ready because we hope that today will bring us a lot of answers. At the end of Season 5 in May 2019, the web saw villainous Gill Biggelow revealed to be completely corrupt as well, Steve Arnott revealed to be a fatal shot and Superintendent Ted Hastings revealed to do not be the mysterious “H”.

Unless he always is. It is not entirely clear. Either way, it was thrilling, as all five seasons of this British police thriller about the AC-12 anti-corruption unit have been so far. And the good news is, Season 6 is almost with us.

It’s not yet clear if the entire season will hit iPlayer at the same time or if more episodes will be added every week.

What we do know is that there will be seven episodes this season, one more than in previous series. We also know that the excellent Kelly Macdonald star, like Trainspotting, Boardwalk Empire and No Country for Old Men, will be joining the cast. And we know that the main stars of the series Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Adrian Dunbar (supt. Hastings) and Martin Compston (DS Arnott) will all be returning.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what to expect, and scroll down to find out everything you need to know to watch Line of Duty Season 6 online.

Lies cost lives. The new #LineOfDuty series kicks off Sunday March 21 at 9 p.m. on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/zM8E6Ko9LZMarch 9, 2021 Find out more

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because the BBC isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you have to miss Line of Duty Season 6 if you’re away from home. Watching with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show wherever you are.

How to watch Line of Duty Season 6 in the UK

You will be able to watch Line of Duty Season 6 Episode 1 live in the UK on BBC1. The show will be on BBC iPlayer at the same time and will be completely free to view; you will need to register, but it doesn’t cost anything.

How to watch Line of Duty Season 6 in the US

Line of Duty fans in the United States may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN to watch season 6 of the show, as we can’t find it on any streaming service other than BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons have made their way to the United States, however, so there’s a good chance someone will reclaim the rights to them in the future.

For now, Seasons 1-5 are available on both Hulu and Amazon Video.

