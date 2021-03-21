Sharon Osbourne demands tens of millions of pounds to quit US TV show The Talk after defending Piers Morgan





UNDER-FIRE star Sharon Osbourne has said American television chiefs will have to pay her tens of millions if they want to force her to quit. Sharon, 68, has been struck by a series of allegations of racism and abuse over the past week that have seen her TV show The Talk take off amid an investigation. Follow our live blog on Piers Morgan for the latest news on his release from GMB … 8 Sharon Osbourne has been hit by a string of allegations of racism and abuse Credit: CBS The problems started after Sharon defended Piers Morgan on the air following his comments on Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain. During the heated discussion, Sharon attempted to fire her co-star Sheryl Underwood, who accused her of supporting Morgans' racist stance. She then issued a lengthy apology on Twitter and said she was freaking out that she might be racist. But former co-star Holly Robinson Peete later claimed Sharon fired her because she was too ghetto. 8 The problems started after Sharon defended friend Piers Morgan on her show Credit: Getty 8 Sharon then issued a lengthy apology on Twitter and said she was freaking out that she might be racist. Beliefs: Sharon is also said to have made racist slurs about Asian-American co-host Julie Chen. Sharon, married to rocker Ozzy, 72, has denied all allegations, but The Talk was put on hiatus by CBS during their investigation. And Sharon insisted she wouldn't quit, telling her friends she would only quit if she got an eight-figure payout. A source close to her said: She is furious at the many accusations against her and refuses to give in to the increasing pressure to leave. 8 Sharon defended Piers Morgan on air following comments on Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain Credit: Reuters Exclusive DUA MEX HIS ESCAPE Dua Lipa is shaken after being indicted by fans in Mexico City Exclusive BEAUTIFUL BABY RICE Heston Blumenthal talks to her rice to make it 'smell like cream cheese' Exclusive THE SON COULD SAY Lennon, son of Liam Gallaghers, follows in his father's footsteps by taking on a rock band Exclusive STACEY COME DANCE Strictly bosses court Stacey Solomon as BBC tries to poach her from ITV Exclusive NEVER HAVE Anne-Marie vows to NEVER get Botox because she has an 'expressive face' As far as she is concerned, she apologized for the on-air debate and did nothing else wrong. She has a contract and they will have to pay her if they want her to leave and it will cost them tens of millions. If the bosses expect her to go easy on her, they have one more thought ahead. It formed a rift behind the scenes on the show, but Sharon made it clear that she wanted to put this behind her and keep going. 8 Former co-star Holly Robinson Peete claimed Sharon fired her for being 'too ghetto' Credit: Getty 8 Sharon allegedly made racist slurs about Asian-American co-host Julie Chen Credit: Getty 8 Sharon says American TV chiefs will have to pay her tens of millions if they want to force her to quit Credit: PA 8 Sharon, married to rocker Ozzy, insisted she wouldn't quit, telling friends she would only leave if she got an eight-figure payout Credit: Getty Talks Sharon Osbourne claims the show's producers put her in a televised fight







