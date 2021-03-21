2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 matches, card, predictions, dates, match card, start time, location, rumors

The long journey to the biggest spectacle of the year has almost reached its destination. WWE WrestleMania 37 is almost here, and given the circumstances, this should be one of the most memorable “Show of Shows” editions we’ve seen in quite some time. Last year, WrestleMania 36 was forced to emanate from an empty WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, some semblance of normalcy will return. fans will be allowed at a limited capacity.

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Main broadcasts will likely begin at 7 p.m. ET and air live on Peacock with launch shows starting the festivities also at a time TBD. So let’s take a look now at which WrestleMania 37 matches have been confirmed and break down what could be added to the match card based on the current weekly TV direction.

WWE WrestleMania 37 matches

Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge: Edge waited to pick his opponent after his Royal Rumble win, playing head games with the champions of NXT, Raw and SmackDown. Those games bothered no one more than Reigns, who was always seen as Edge’s target. At Elimination Chamber, Edge finally made his move, bringing down Reigns with a spear as the champion celebrated his victory over Daniel Bryan, who had won a grueling chamber match minutes before. After the spear came the WrestleMania sign, and the challenge was official.

WWE Championship– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, but a post-match attack from Lashley left McIntyre open for Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title . Lashley claimed the title from Miz just a week later in a dominant fashion, and two weeks later it was announced that McIntyre would challenge Lashley for the title on the card.

SmackDown Women’s Championship– Sasha Banks (c) v Bianca Belair: Belair has officially announced that she will use her Royal Rumble victory to challenge Banks for the title at WrestleMania. Banks and Belair teamed up at Elimination Chamber to fight for the women’s titles, but lost when Reginald stepped in to try and put Banks ahead. They will team up again to fight for the titles at Fastlane, but after that we will prepare for what has the potential to be one of the best games on the biggest card of the year.

Raw Tag Team Championship – The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos: The New Day regained the Hurt Business tag team titles on Raw, and soon after, Styles and his muscles were up to the challenge. New Day was quickly accepted, and it will mark Omos’ in-ring debut.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Predictions

Raw Women’s Championship – Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Once Asuka and Flair gave up on the women’s tag team titles, the wheels started to drop out of friendship. Flair has declared herself as the only credible challenger to defending champion Asuka, so we seem to be heading for a rematch of the WrestleMania 34 encounter between the two – a match in which Flair, the SmackDown women’s champion at the time. , emerged. victorious.

Bad Bunny and Damien Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison: It only makes sense to finish playing the Bad Bunny story which has continued to progress since Bunny performed at the Rumble. Priest was the muscle of the pair, and they beat Miz and Morrison at almost every turn in and out of the ring. It’s the kind of “special match” that suits WrestleMania better than any other time of the year.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: Since Orton set The Fiend on fire, Alexa Bliss has made Orton’s life miserable on several occasions. All the while, Bliss has vowed that The Fiend will be reborn. This will likely happen before WrestleMania, leading to another Wyatt-centric gadget match. It could also see the return of the cinematic matches that were the culmination of the two-day WrestleMania of 2020 before the company overused them and lost momentum.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman: This feud has been brewing for some time, and given McMahon’s recent verbal attacks on Strowman in which he denounces supposed “Monster Among Men’s” stupidity, these two seemed destined to clash inside the Raymond James Stadium. After a one-year hiatus, WrestleMania will once again feature a match featuring McMahon – which generally tends to provide some sort of moment to remember.

Intercontinental Championship – Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Big E and Crews will meet at Fastlane in a title match, but you have a feeling that won’t end the feud between these two no matter what the outcome. If Big E vs Crews isn’t the intercontinental title match at WrestleMania, there isn’t much time to create a hard-hitting showcase for the champion.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) against The Street Profits: The Profits were waiting for the chance to get a rematch after losing the titles to Ziggler and Roode. Sonya Deville told them they’ll get their chance when the time is right – so when is the better time than WrestleMania?

André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: With two days of WrestleMania to fill, the return of the battle royale would serve as a good filler as well as an opportunity to further present the roster under the brightest lights. The realm will largely depend on those who have and don’t have an active script before the event, but the return of a WrestleMania tradition makes sense.

Battle Royal for women: For reasons similar to the men’s battle royale, there are plenty of reasons to feature the return of the women’s battle royale. This is doubly true with the sad fact that women, despite occupying an increasingly prominent place on WWE shows, still get far fewer featured spots in pay-per-view events than men. With so many talented women in need of a chance to shine, WWE will likely load the ring with a trophy at stake.