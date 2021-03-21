How Captain Kirk died (and why it was controversial)

When someone as loved as Star Treks’ Captain James Tiberius Kirk dies, the void he leaves can seem greater than the void of space.

The onscreen death of an entertainment icon can be difficult for many fans to see. Saying goodbye to a hero that viewers appreciate is a boost for fans who have come to love and identify with the character. When someone as loved as Star Treks Captain James Tiberius Kirk dies, the void he leaves may seem greater than the void of space. After the years 1994 Star Trek Generations, it’s something that many fans and the man behind the uniform seem to agree on.

Captain Kirk’s end came as the Star Trek the franchise was moving forward with more feature films. But the brand wanted to leave the original Enterprise-B franchise team to introduce the members of Star Trek: The Next Generations Enterprise-D, led by Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Star Trek Generations was used as a transitional transfer from one era to another. But with still only one 47% New note on Rotten Tomatoes decades later, the execution hasn’t met many expectations. Many critics and fans were unhappy with the plot and how it looked more on TV than in the movies. With some details too specific for casual Star Trek fans, like Whoopi Goldbergs’ brief flash TNG character, Giunan.

The plot centered around an interdimensional beam of energy moving through space that trapped Captain Kirk inside. After 78 years of believing he was dead,TNG the crew discovers that Kirk is alive and happy in another dimension. But when the villain of the film (played by Malcolm McDowell) wants to destroy an entire planet in an attempt to get back inside the energy beam himself, Picard and his team need Kirks’ help to stop him. .

Much of Captain Kirks’ screen time was spent looking miserable, worried, or puzzled about what was going on around him. A feeling that also extended to the actor, who did not agree with what Paramount had in store for his character. Killing Kirk was a decision many fans still struggle with, decades later.

At the time, actor William Shatner said the producers had already decided to take the films in a new direction with the cast of TNG. Production started as the final season of The next generation was ending. Shatner believed that pure profit was the big push behind the decision to leave his crew in the past. In an interview at the time, he said Paramount decided that the ceiling they could hit in our box office had been hit and that they believed that by putting the Next Generation cast on they would hit a box. -higher office.

According to Shatner, he had little choice in the matter and had to either get on board or stand aside: it was either I was going to appear and die, or they were going to say he was dead. So I chose the more practical of the two.

From this practical point of view, Paramount was in the awkward position of having two popular corporate teams of different generations. Making separate films was not possible, so the transition was a natural evolution of the brand after 6 films with Kirk and his team before the crossover.Generations.

While the film managed to bridge the decades-long gap between the teams for the cinematic transfer, the ending still could have worked without Kirk having died on a bridge. big above Star Trek. He even expressed his willingness to return to a show likePicardif there is a creative way to do it.

