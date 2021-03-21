Line of Duty, Series Six, Episode One

****

DEATH of the night. A phone rings at Murder Investigation Team HQ, the news important enough to snatch the boss off the TV.

“We just got a call from a manager of CHIS * who is submitting relevant information to Vella,” barks the officer at his boss. “Intel has noted the 1A info on the matrix.”

Huh? What is a CHIS? Who or what is Vella? 1A on the matrix? What does Keanu Reeves have to do with this?

And the soundtrack gets louder and louder, and the drums are beating like a heart about to burst, and now there’s a four-vehicle convoy going down a street too fast, and my mouth is dry and my wet armpits, and OMG I CAN’T GET AROUND!

Yes, Jed Mercurio’s attempt to confuse deodorant makers’ claims continues with Line of Duty’s sixth series, which kicked off at a breakneck pace last night. This bundle makes The Sweeney look like the Still Game mob.

READ MORE: Ten Reasons We Love Blockbuster Dramas

Everything has changed since the trio of Detective Superintendent Ted Hastings, DS Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming (Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure) ended the final round with a large dirty cloud hanging over AC-12, the anti-corruption unit of the force. .

Yet at the same time, nothing has changed. Ted continues to create slogans (including one probably borrowed from Scotland, “Haud yer wheesht!”); Steve is still half-man, half-waistcoat; and Kate remains the smartest cookie in the cookie jar, even though she wears sweaters that look like knitted porridge.

Ah, but who is this woman who walks the place with confidence, her Scottish voice soft as a fleece of spring lamb but her determination made of beams? It’s DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald, her Trainspotting affiliate), the last enigmatic officer who may or may not be linked to the bent brass array the AC-12 has been chasing since day one.

Davidson seemed to be some sort of confidence. But then there was this business of spotting something questionable in the path of a raid. Was it pure fluke or a carefully crafted plan to let the suspect escape? “This convoy was going like the leavers,” Ted said. “You’d better spot a group of bagpipes in there.” Oh Ted, we missed you.

Already, Mercurio is disturbing our minds, and the distraction could hardly be more welcome.

Never mind Covid-19 and all that other mess of letters and numbers from the past year. Ted, Steve and Kate are back and the only thing they want to catch is the key to all of its mystery – H, the spider in the center of the web.

Line of Duty has been successful for many reasons. The line is as tight as a tourniquet. The sensational twists and turns. The clever assembly. But at its heart are the three main characters, the little family versus the machine. Mercurio told more of their comeback stories. Steve isn’t a happy bunny, always sticking painkillers like candy; ditto Ted and Kate, each for their own reasons that we can’t wait to learn more about.

READ MORE: Kelly Macdonald and Martin Compston interviewed

Yet we will wait. A whole week between each episode. Mercurio wants its police procedure to be projected the old-fashioned way, rather than each episode being made available at the same time on iPlayer. It’s like being back in the 1970s with a date to watch TV, but without the stomach turning to sexism.

As always with Mercurio, women are at the center of the action. Macdonald brings the star power previously wielded by Keeley Hawes and Thandie Newton. He’s a more difficult character to read than any of his predecessors. Could it be “H”?

By the end of the first episode, millions of people will have rushed to Google to decipher the clues. DCI Davidson was as confused as any onlooker. “Something is wrong,” she said. You bet no, but we live in the hope that at some point it will. Not yet.

* CHIS: a secret source of human intelligence.