Wrap Cast Final Season Instagram Posts Laying





“We forever changed the narrative of storytelling in Hollywood.” Pose completed his third and final season. At 3:40 am ET, we launched a movie series on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance of this show and these people in my life. INHABIT. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx Pose follows the life of New York’s drag ball culture through the ’80s and’ 90s. Season 3 premieres on May 2 and takes place in 1994, as the AIDS epidemic continues to rage. Of course, some of the people who found this news – very moving – were none other than the actors. FX Networks / courtesy Everett Collection

Steven Canals, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, told Good Morning America: “It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but it was an amazing journey and we told the story that we wanted to tell the way we wanted to say it. “ Here is what the stars Pose said of the show’s ending on Instagram: Billy Porter, Pray Tell: “We have normalized love and family in all its forms. I am so grateful to have been a part of this important and groundbreaking show.” Mj Rodriguez, Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista: “We have changed the world, and we have shown them how to love a little more!” Indya Moore, Angel Evangelista: “I am in mourning and feel at peace. Thank you all for supporting us on this journey.” Dominique Jackson, Elektra Abundance: “I have been taught, loved, validated, recognized, tried, tested and once again loved.” Hailie Sahar, Lulu Abundance: “I am proud of all of us and love you all forever.” Ryan Jamaal Swain, Damon Richards-Evangelista: “I can’t do it yet … I can’t say goodbye so I’ll stay here.” Angel Bismark Curiel, Lil Papi Evangelista: “I hope Papis love story encourages men to stay in their truth, unlearn all this toxic shit and learn to love. Period.” Dylln Burnside, Ricky Evangelista: “I am grateful to you. You are all personified by reality. Thank you for the way you have enriched my life.” Janet Mock, Writer-Director: “There are no words to describe the abundance this show has brought into my life.” BRB, I seem to have something in my eyes … TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.







