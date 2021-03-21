Falcon and Winter Soldier discuss Avengers salary





Falcon and Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman discussed the “banking scene” in the show’s first episode, examining why fans found it “satisfying”.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1, “New World Order”, now airing on Disney +. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that the banking scene in the show’s first episode has been a hit since it debuted in the writers’ room. Spellman shared how the scene featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye) asking for a bank loan to save their family’s boat ended in a location that called into question “the whole structure of Marvel “for Variety.“Every person I sat with went crazy about this scene,” he said. “It satisfied something very deep for people,” he added. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Falcon, Winter Soldier Explain How The Avengers Support Each Other Financially “What a trip when we got to that point, and that question came naturally,” he continued. “It was a really, really fun time where what was supposed to be a scene that mostly dealt with the issues, you know, of a black family from a certain background dealing with a bank loan and the fact that he was a celebrity doesn’t transcend him as a black man, becoming a lot more fun of, ‘Wait, how do superheroes make their money?’ “ The author of the series added: “I can’t tell you the volumes of documents that have come out to build what is so much dialogue. [holds fingers inches apart] in the episode. “ RELATED: Winter Soldier Co-Creator Ed Brubaker Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About New Hero’s Show The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe first episode of The Avengers revealed that any Avengers work was paid for out of “goodwill,” not a paycheck. Between that fact and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blip that wiped Sam Wilson out of existence for five years, he has little income left at the start of the character’s first TV series. Meanwhile, Sam / Falcon lives at his home in New Orleans with his sister Sarah Wilson, trying to save their family’s business and the boat the couple grew up on before the Avengers. As the episode begins with Sam’s decision to hang a superhero’s mantle – while also taking on the occasional government contract as the Falcon to earn an income – to support his family, the end of the l The episode suggests that the US agent picking up Captain America’s shield could change Sam’s perspective on putting his superhero days behind him. Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brhl. The series is now airing on Disney +, with new episodes releasing every Friday. KEEP READING: Falcon, Winter Soldier Reveal Blip Fallout Source: Variety Supergirl: Lena Luthor adopts new role in final season

