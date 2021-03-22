Entertainment
Duke of Cambridge speaks to Syrian aid workers about pandemic work – Royal Central
The Duke of Cambridge spoke with Syrian aid workers on a video call last week to learn more about the work of the disaster emergency committees’ coronavirus appeal.
William spoke to Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali and Shahinaz Muamar, aid workers in Syria, about how funding for the DEC coronavirus appeal has been used to support refugees and displaced people in the region .
According to the official DEC website, William spoke with aid workers about the predicament in northwestern Syria, their work to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there and to treat infected patients, and how the DEC appeal funds supported them on this file. work that saves lives.
The coronavirus DEC appeal was launched in July 2020 to help refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan in their fight against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Kensington Palace, the coronavirus appeal raised more than 38 million, of which 10 million was cleared by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department through the UK Aid Match.
William spoke to DEC Managing Director Saleh Saeed about how UK support has brought vital assistance and protection to the region before speaking with aid workers.
Hallisso told William that what is happening in Syria is grim and that Idlib province is overcrowded, overcrowded and only 65% of hospitals are still functioning; and the economic situation is not much better.
On top of that, there was the pandemic. People often find themselves with one of two choices, either starving if they stay at home or risking their lives if they try to work and bring food to their families.
William said, I am totally overwhelmed by the scale of the burden you guys are facing, the scale and the challenge, but also the enormity of your dedication.
As a fundraising initiative, that’s a decent amount. I know this is nowhere near what you need, but 38 million in a coronavirus pandemic year is pretty impressive.
William heard Kawther, an anesthesiologist working in a COVID-19 ward in northwestern Syria, explain how World Vision is using funds from the DEC coronavirus appeal to support the hospital and provide protective equipment individual and training for COVID-19 treatment.
The training was very useful and interesting, said Kawther. It certainly raised the level of knowledge of the medical team.
Shahinaz spoke to William about her work in the IDP camps and how she worked to share public health messages and coordinate the delivery of clean water and hygiene kits through the association. CAFOD charity.
We are trying to help people in the camps protect themselves from this virus. As we know they live in a tent, they are so overcrowded. Death surrounds them everywhere. So we are trying to provide them with hygiene kits, clean kits and the construction of latrines, she said.
You are all amazing heroes. I am totally overwhelmed by the scale of the burden you face, the scale of the challenge, but also the enormity of your dedication, William told aid workers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]