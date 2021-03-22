Duke of Cambridge speaks to Syrian aid workers about pandemic work – Royal Central

The Duke of Cambridge spoke with Syrian aid workers on a video call last week to learn more about the work of the disaster emergency committees’ coronavirus appeal.

William spoke to Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali and Shahinaz Muamar, aid workers in Syria, about how funding for the DEC coronavirus appeal has been used to support refugees and displaced people in the region .

According to the official DEC website, William spoke with aid workers about the predicament in northwestern Syria, their work to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there and to treat infected patients, and how the DEC appeal funds supported them on this file. work that saves lives.

The coronavirus DEC appeal was launched in July 2020 to help refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan in their fight against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kensington Palace, the coronavirus appeal raised more than 38 million, of which 10 million was cleared by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department through the UK Aid Match.

William spoke to DEC Managing Director Saleh Saeed about how UK support has brought vital assistance and protection to the region before speaking with aid workers.

Hallisso told William that what is happening in Syria is grim and that Idlib province is overcrowded, overcrowded and only 65% ​​of hospitals are still functioning; and the economic situation is not much better.

On top of that, there was the pandemic. People often find themselves with one of two choices, either starving if they stay at home or risking their lives if they try to work and bring food to their families.

William said, I am totally overwhelmed by the scale of the burden you guys are facing, the scale and the challenge, but also the enormity of your dedication.

As a fundraising initiative, that’s a decent amount. I know this is nowhere near what you need, but 38 million in a coronavirus pandemic year is pretty impressive.

William heard Kawther, an anesthesiologist working in a COVID-19 ward in northwestern Syria, explain how World Vision is using funds from the DEC coronavirus appeal to support the hospital and provide protective equipment individual and training for COVID-19 treatment.

The training was very useful and interesting, said Kawther. It certainly raised the level of knowledge of the medical team.

Shahinaz spoke to William about her work in the IDP camps and how she worked to share public health messages and coordinate the delivery of clean water and hygiene kits through the association. CAFOD charity.

We are trying to help people in the camps protect themselves from this virus. As we know they live in a tent, they are so overcrowded. Death surrounds them everywhere. So we are trying to provide them with hygiene kits, clean kits and the construction of latrines, she said.

