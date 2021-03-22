MCU’s new Captain America actor teases the differences with Steve Rogers





Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell explains how the MCU’s new Captain America John Walker is different from Steve Rogers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Wyatt Russell teases how his Captain America is different from Steve Rogers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has placed Chris Evans’ Captain America in a starring role for the past decade.Avengers: Endgame, as the older version of Steve passed the torch to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie). Before Sam officially became the MCU’s new Captain America,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier added a touch to its story. The first episode ofThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam gladly return Captain America’s shield to the government. It was his belief that the world didn’t need another cap and that the shield didn’t really feel like it belonged to him. Despite his best intentions, Sam then watched the government appoint a new Captain America.The Falcon and the Winter SoldierWalker’s first episode ended with John Walker presented as a new take on America’s greatest hero. Viewers have yet to see Walker’s Captain America in action, but actor Wyatt Russell is teasing the differences between him and Steve Rogers. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Phase 4 Already Proves Captain America’s Replacement Pick Is Correct Following the release ofThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1, Wyatt Russell spokeUSA today about her role on the MCU Disney + show. Part of the interview included Russell talking about what sets John Walker apart from Steve Rogers. Russell used this section to highlight parts of Walker’s past, his mindset in taking over from Captain America, and how the MCU’s new Captain America isn’t the type of Boy Scout like Steve l. ‘was. I don’t think there really have been a lot of MCU characters who have had the dilemma he’s had in terms of trying to fit into that kind of moralistic superhero world. He’s been pushed into that role of Captain America and he’s going to do it his way, and he’s willing to do it. But his way of doing things is a very specific way he learned essentially being a trained human hunter. I mean, that’s what Marines are. They are not Steve Rogers, they are not the same. They are no longer like Boy Scouts. They are a little more knotty. Before any spectator ofThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier Seeing what John Walker’s Captain America looks like, Russell does a great job describing some of the key differences between him and Steve Rogers. Walker’s comic book stories often show him as a more violent counterpart to Steve Rogers, and it looks like Marvel Studios is keeping that aspect of the character here. Russell’s description of him as a “trained human hunter” is not a phrase that could ever be used to describe Steve Rogers. The actor even went on to mention in the interview that sometimes the world needs someone who’s willing to get their hands dirty, and that appears to be John Walker. There are already a lot of fans who don’t like Walker since he took over so quickly and winked at the camera. He will surely become more at odds with viewers, andThe Falcon and the Winter SoldierWalker’s main heroes, as the series explores some of Walker’s darker tendencies. But with Wyatt Russell also teasing that Walker thinks he’s doing the job the right way, the series might have to follow a fine line that allows viewers to understand Walker’s state of mind. This is especially true ifThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier builds on the new Captain America in conjunction with Sam and Bucky. MORE: How Powerful Is The MCU’s New Captain America? Source: USA today Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Fight lineup looks amazingly cool in new video

About the Author Cooper hood

(4474 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases, Cooper is an obsessive fantasy footballer and is looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos