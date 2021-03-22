Entertainment
American Idol star Claudia Conway poses with her mom Kellyanne ahead of Hollywood Week performance
CLAUDIA Conway appears tonight in the latest episode of American Idol.
The 16 year old daughter of the former White House advise Kellyanne conway encouraged her Twitter followers to log in at 8 p.m. ET.
“Tonight is #HollywoodWeek’s genre challenge,” she tweeted. “log in to see if I make it to the next round of @American Idol !!! “
Claudia mom has also shown her support for the teenager, who frequently posts about the Conway family drama online.
She shared a photo of the two smiling during a trip to Hollywood for the hit show of the ABC Singing Competition.
In February, American Idol viewers watched Claudia’s audition which resulted in her ticket getting her golden ticket to Hollywood.
She sang Rihanna’s Love on the Brain and Adele’s When We Were Young, and was accompanied by her father, George Conway.
Starting with the Rihanna runway, Claudia was quickly approached byKaty Perryto stop as she “lost it”.
The judge then asked the teenager what other song she had prepared, asking her to “think back to when you were young” and “the sadness over there” of “losing” her youth.
In closing the song, Judge Luke Bryan praised her for “selling her emotion” and “singing like a 16 year old”.
Lionel richieechoed those sentiments, saying he was “really impressed” with elements of her voice, saying the second song was “much better.”
The trio then voted, with Bryan saying no but Perry and Richie giving Claudia a “music shot” by telling her that she’s on her way to Hollywood.
Prior to her singing, her parents, George and Kellyanne, both made appearances.
George conwayof the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, was heard telling his daughter he was happy to see her on the show.
He then echoed his feelings in testimony to the cameras, before wiping the tears from his eyes.
Her mother appeared by video call to wish her daughter good luck, asking her, “Are you ready to go baby, are you excited?”
“Now is the time to shine,” Kellyanne said. “Remember honey, winners are people who are willing to lose.”
Perry then asked if his mother, Kellyannea exDonald Trump helped hug her after all the public drama, Claudia replied, “Yes butour relationship is uncertain. “
Her mother also lent her support to Claudia on Twitter weeks after the youngster filmed their tense exchanges on TikTok.
