Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra’s ex Harman Baweja marries





Image Credit: Insta / theshilpashetty

Calcutta: Love story 2050 actor Harman Baweja tied the knot with health and wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani here in Calcutta on Sunday. The wedding took place in a traditional Sikh ceremony attended by relatives and close friends of the couple. Image Credit: Insta / Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Harman’s close friend, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, shared a video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram. “Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here are new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. #Harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding,” Shilpa shared in his Instagram post. Sasha Ramchandani looks gorgeous in a red and peach lehenga while Harman Baweja complimented her in a pastel pink sherwani. Actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry also attended the wedding. The actress also shared another video of husband Raj Kundra dancing at his best friend Harman’s sangeet ceremony. Shilpa wrote: “Message of appreciation from husband. Burning the dance floor to Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @ rajkundra9 . Kill.” Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is a close friend of Harman’s shared videos of the sangeet ceremony on Saturday. Image Credit: INSTA / rajkundra9

Harman Baweja, the son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 sci-fi romance Love Story 2050, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. The next year he starred in Victory and What’s Your Raashee ?, his second film with Prianka Chopra.

