The Pose Cast shares last season’s Instagram tributes





And it’s an envelope! The Saturday, Pose has finished filming their next season finale, and we feel moved. The cast and crew, including Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Angel Bismark Curiel, Michael Nallan, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Jason A. Rodriguez and Steven Canals all marked the end of the show by taking to Instagram to share emotional tributes. “There are no words to describe the abundance this show has brought to my life,” Mock wrote. “I will be forever changed by the people who put everything into our visions, by the world we built together, by the characters we loved and by the family we brought together and nurtured. There will be more shows and stories that all of us keep telling but no one will take the place in my heart that LAYING at. Live. Werk. Pose. Forever. Rodriguez expressed similar feelings, adding, “We changed the world and showed them how to love a little bit harder! “ “We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a little bit harder!” Earlier this month it was announced that PoseThe upcoming third season would be the last. “Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career, “co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement.” From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it was a passionate project. From the start of my career to the late 90s when it was almost impossible to have an LGBTQ character on TV Pose who will go down in history for having the greatest LGBTQ cast of all time is a really wrapping up moment for me. This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep. “ The show’s final season will consist of seven episodes and is scheduled to premiere on FX on May 2. Pick up a few handkerchiefs and read the touching tributes from the cast and crew to come.







