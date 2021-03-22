Bollywood stars raise awareness of rising COVID-19 numbers





Many Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra, among others, are urging the public to follow COVID-19 protocols amid the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 in the country. The stars have advised fans to stay indoors if possible, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Notably, India’s COVID-19 numbers have risen steadily, particularly in Maharashtra, signaling a possible ‘second wave’. Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan urge public to stay safe Alia Bhatt shared news about the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases on Instagram and wrote alongside, “Please be careful”. She recently released a statement denying rumors she was infected with the virus after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive. His mother Soni Razdan also posted asking fans to stay safe. Dharmendra published an article on the need to wear a face mask Veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently received the COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone to do the same, posted on Twitter about wearing masks. He advised people to wear a mask, posting an old photo of him next to the caption, “Mask laga kar baith ….. tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga ……. lock ko lock karna hai ….. make gas ki doori aur mask zarori. ” Many Bollywood actors have been infected; many have been vaccinated Since the entertainment industry resumed its productions, many Bollywood celebrities have been infected with the highly contagious virus. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are among the many actors who have contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, many actors also received the COVID-19 vaccine Neena Gupta, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan were among the first to receive the dose. COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country Many states across the country are reporting a steady increase in numbers, worrying state and central governments. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned on Sunday that “the second wave of coronavirus has started”. According to figures released on Sunday, 43,846 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, the largest increase in one day in 2021. Maharashtra remains the most affected with more than 27,000 new cases.







