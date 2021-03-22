“Who is your Raashee?” actor Harman Baweja marries Sasha Ramchandani, wedding ceremony photos and videos go viral | Hindi Film News – Bollywood





Wedding bells have rang and the promise to stay together sick and healthy is complete for the former actor Harman Baweja as he has now tied the knot with Sasha ramchandani. Shilpa Shetty shared the couple’s first wedding video to congratulate them and it’s happening now viral on social networks. Shilpa accompanied the clip with a caption that read, “Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here is a new beginning filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. ‘ The couple exchanged their wedding vows in the Sikh tradition. While Harman wore a pink sherwani, the bride wore a silver and brown lehenga choli. Early in the morning, the baraat which saw the groom and his gang dance as they walked into the hall was followed by an afternoon wedding nuptials. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra, who is Harmans best friend, posted a series of videos of the baraat ceremony, where the groom is seen dancing to the rhythms of the dhol. Harman also drove to the ceremony in a vintage car with his team of grooms. Harman and Sashas’ wedding was a three-day affair that took off with what looked like a super fun cocktail party in the presence of close friends and family, including actors Ashish Chowdhry and Aamir Ali. The cocktail was then followed by the haldi ceremony and the sangeet ceremony. Raj Kundra gave a super-duper performance on Diljit Dosanjh’s song and shared it on social media. Along with the video, he wrote: ‘When your best friend gets married the sangeet must be GOAT #harmansasha what does @diljitdosanjh praaji say? Thank you @ baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked! #sangeet ‘Harman and Sasha got engaged in Chandigarh in December 2020. The happy news was first shared by Harmans’ sister Rowena, who shared a photo and wrote:’ Congratulations to both of you !! Welcome to the @sasha_ramchandani family! I can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you.’ For the uninitiated, Harman made his Bollywood debut with ‘Love Story 2050’ in 2008, directed by his father Harry Baweja. Read moreRead less

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos