Did Claudia Conway survive the first round of Hollywood Week?

Hollywood week at “American Idol” officially started!

During Sunday’s episode, the singers were split into groups based on one of six genres: pop, rock, indie-folk, R&B, soul, and country. After each member of the group has performed solo, the judges Lionel richie, Katy Perry and Luke bryan decided who in the group would move one and who was axed.

Among the contestants in the pop category was Claudia Conway, who took the stage with a new black hairstyle. Beforeperforming for the judges, the 16-year-old admitted his first audition “wasn’t my best.”

I was really, really nervous, and I had these doubts in my head like, you’re not ready. You’re not good enough, “she confessed to the cameras.” In my life I’m so focused on all the noise of people hating me or my family online and on social media.

To recap: Conway, who has over 1.7 million TIC Tac fans, auditioned with Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” but Judge Katy Perry cut her off after a rough start. Following a pep talk from Perry, in which the pop star told the teenager to “calm the storm” around her, the high school girl went with Adele’s “When We Were Young”, winner. a golden ticket to Hollywood.

“(Perry) believed in me, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” Conway said on Sunday’s episode. “Now I’m drowning it all and telling myself I can do it.”

Although Conway’s father, lawyer and fierce critic of Donald TrumpGeorge conway, accompanied her to the hearing, her mother, former advisor to the White House Kellyanne conway, came with her to Hollywood Week.

Conway and his mother didn’t always agree. The teenager described their unstable relationship at home on her social media channels and tweeted in August 2020 that she was seeking legal emancipation from her parents. The next day, Kellyanne announced his resignation from the Trump administration, citing the need to focus on her children.

It’s okay for you to have views that are different from those of the people you love, ”said the teenager, who made national headlines for posting TikTok videos critical of former President Trump.

Conway added that she sees “Idol” as an opportunity to stand out from her high-profile parents.

“I’ve been trying to establish my own identity for a while,” she told host Ryan Seacrest. “Most people don’t know I’m into music. Most people don’t know that I’m a singer, and that’s very, very important to me.

Although music is Conway’s passion, she admitted that her nerves were present for Hollywood Week. Nonetheless, she succeeded through a performance of “River” by Bishop Briggs, earning a standing ovation from Kellyanne, who eagerly watched her daughter from the audience.

“I’ve never performed on such a big stage,” Conway said after his performance. “It was crazy.

But was it good enough to get her to the next round?

American Idol recap: Teenager battling cystic fibrosis stuns judges with ‘miracle’ hearing

“Hello ladies and gentlemen,” Perry told Conway’s group, which included fellow auditionists Mary Jo Young and Colin Jamieson. “Sometimes you don’t know why you are moving forward or why you are lagging behind. Congratulations, you are all on the next round!

Kellyanne gave her daughter a big hug after the news and sang Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” to celebrate.

“Stay in politics,” Conway joked to his mother earlier in the episode. “I’ll do the music.”

Another standout performance came from Grace Kinstler, whose first audition “Idol”, in which she sang “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & the Pips and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, has racked up 3.4 million views on Youtube.

“I struggled a bit with confidence,” Kinstler said. “I don’t fit the mold. I’m not super thin, but that doesn’t mean I can’t.”

Singing in the soul category, the 20-year-old completed the next round, having crowned “10 Seconds” by Jazmine Sullivan.

Other upcoming singers included Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Alyssa Ray, Ronda Felton, Wyatt Pike, Anilee List, Xavier Washington, Althea Graceand Willie Spence.

The second round of Hollywood Week airs Monday (8 EST / PST), where contestants will be matched by the judges to perform duets.

Contributor: Jeanine Santucci