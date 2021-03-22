Entertainment
American gods: Mr. Wednesday’s long-term plan revealed
While Mr. Wednesday passed away last week, it turns out he planned the American Gods Season 3 finale long before the events of the first season.
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for American gods Season 3, Episode 10, “Tears of the Wrath Bearer Tree,” airs Sunday on Starz.
While Mr. Wednesday passed away last week onAmerican gods, this week’s Season 3 finale proved he was far from over with his plot against the New Gods. Season 3, Episode 10, “Tears of the Wrathful Tree,” is about Wednesday’s vigil; however, this is far from a peaceful burial, especially for Shadow Moon.
As per their original arrangement, Shadow is supposed to be part of Mr. Wednesday’s vigil, although Wednesday claimed Shadow was free from his obligations after killing Tyr. Shadow strongly believes that being a part of the vigil will be the right way to become Wednesday’s successor, as the demigod has developed his own divine complex, wanting to be a better leader than Odin has ever been.
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
For this reason, he voluntarily attaches himself to the World Tree, as Wednesday did centuries ago. Although this is a test of endurance for a god, this act would kill a human. As a demigod, it could go either way for Shadow, but he believes he will follow in his father’s footsteps; however, it appears Wednesday was hoping for Shadow’s death.
Tied to the tree, Shadow suffers from thirst, hunger, visions, and possibly bodily harm, as the branches choke and stab him. It is in the midst of this that he has a vision where he is back on the plane from Season 1, Episode 1. This is where he first meets on Wednesday, and although the god repeats some of his lines from their initial meeting, things are clearly out of place, with Mabel’s pie filled with loot and the top compartment raining teeth on Shadow.
The chair screen in front of Shadow also reads a video of when Wednesday was disguised as an older woman from Season 3, Episode 1, and at the time, told Shadow how Wednesday was nothing more than a crook and a liar. While Shadow initially thought it was only Wednesday to try to reach him, it turns out that Wednesday was outspoken about who he was for his son.
Wednesday finally admits to Shadow what his real plan is for his son after revealing to him that they are both trapped in a space between life and death; however, it doesn’t appear to be the purgatory Laura Moon was sent to earlier in the season. Apparently, Wednesday’s plan was for Shadow to sacrifice himself on his behalf, as a willing sacrifice by his son would likely make Wednesday all of his glory.
He’s been planning this since before Shadow was born, which is why Eugenia, the midwife at Shadow’s birth, separated Shadow and her mother on Wednesday. She even told Bilquis that she was afraid Wednesday would destroy Shadow, and it appears to be.
Mercredi knew that it would be difficult to win Shadow’s love, especially since he’s been away most of his life and turned everything upside down for Shadow after meeting him. While Shadow is far from the god of war that is Odin, he has developed a god complex, yearning to be in power and make a difference.
This is why he willingly risks his life during the vigil, as Shadow believes there is a chance that it will make him the god he wants to be. Sadly, Shadow’s sacrifice is intended to make Wednesday the god he once was, with the world tree swallowing Shadow and Wednesday’s corpse vanishing. Even Mr. Ibis, who watches it unfold, remarks that it may be the start of something far worse than the death of the old gods, but the season ends there, leaving allies and Wednesday viewers to wonder what the Allfather has in reserve after Shadow’s sacrifice.
Based on Neil gaiman novel of the same name, stars of the american gods Ricky whittle, Emily Browning, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Ian McShane, Omid Abtahi and Ashley Reyes. The series airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Starz.
KEEP READING: American Gods: Mr. Wednesday must embrace his God of War roots for the shadows
Falcon and Winter Soldier address Avengers salary (or lack thereof)
About the Author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]