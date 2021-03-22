American Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor says he will be different from Captain America





The American agent is here and Wyatt Russell says his character will be very different from Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney + rolled out the red carpet for the fake hat at the end of the show’s first episode. Social media quickly exploded with fans upset by this attempt to replace Steve Rogers with someone else. But, even more upsetting to them, Russell spoke USA today on how his Walker is different from Chris Evans’ hero. The big distinction is basically how the life experiences of the two soldiers differ. Being in the military influences both Rogers and the US Agent in very different ways. The actor plays the man holding the shield now in a much different way than a skinny kid in Brooklyn nearly a century ago. Check out what he had to say below: “I don’t think there really have been a lot of characters in the MCU who have had the dilemma he’s had in terms of trying to fit into that kind of moralistic superhero world,” said Russell. “He’s been pushed into this role of Captain America and he’s going to do it his way, and he’s willing to do it. But his way of doing things is a very specific way he learned essentially being a trained human hunter. I mean, that’s what Marines are. They are not Steve Rogers, they are not the same. They are no longer like Boy Scouts. They are a little more knotty. “ “There’s always an element of reality (in the show) where it’s like, well, sometimes you need this guy, and it’s not always pretty. It’s fun playing these characters because they’re always at odds with themselves, ”he added. “They are always at odds with their own abilities and with their own moral compass. They sort of know what’s right, but they also want to win and they struggle with that. Russell also spoke with EW about what drew him to Walker in the first place. The American agent occupies an ideological zone very different from that of Bucky or Sam Wilson. “He’s a complicated character. That’s what attracted me to him,” Russell said of the new Cap. “It will be fun to see how these three guys interact in terms of what their identity is. I think I can safely say that this is an identity show and what it means for each particular person. “ What did you think of the new Captain America? Let us know in the comments!

