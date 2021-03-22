Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood and World Poker Tour celebrate 10-year partnership







The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and the World Poker Tour (WPT) celebrate their 10-year partnership with the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdownkick-offThursday April 15, 2021 The main events start with the$ 600 Deep Stack NLHwith six opening flights and a guaranteed prize pool of $ 500,000. The tournament will end with the$ 3,500 NLH WPT Championship benefiting from a$ 2 million guarantee. The final six players in the championship will meet again on May 18 in Las Vegas for a televised final table. Players will find safe and socially distant tournaments thanks to the Hard Rocks Safe + Sound initiative. In addition to the thermal temperature sweep at the entrance and the mandatory mask / mask policy for all guests and team members, all tables are fitted with protective plexiglass between the dealer and players, and between the players. There will be a total of 80 tables spaced between two of the resort’s largest ballrooms to encourage social distancing. Each table will be played with eight players, as opposed to the standard nine players. All tokens and cards will undergo routine cleaning, and all areas will be sanitized once one player leaves the table and before another sits down. The Safe + Sound program was developed by a team of hospitality and gaming experts in collaboration with global health and sanitation specialists. For more information on Safe + Sound, visit seminolehardrockhollywood.com / good-clean-fun. The WPT and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood recently teamed up for the WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open, which became the second largest live event field in WPT Main Tour history with 1,573 entries. Other highlights of this year’s 2021 Poker Showdown schedule include: $ 50,000 Super High Roller (simple reentry), Wednesday April 21

Super High Roller (simple reentry), $ 2,200 Deep Stack NLH (re-entry) $ 200,000 guaranteed , Thursday April 22

Deep Stack NLH (re-entry) , $ 25,500 High Roller (Re-Entry), Monday April 26

High Roller (Re-Entry), $ 5,000 deepNLH battery (re-entry)$ 200,000 guaranteed, Tuesday April 27 For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and to make hotel reservations, please visitSHRPO.com. About Seminole Hard Rock Poker Seminole Hard Rock Poker includes four major series of poker held annually at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In August 2013, the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open (SHRPO) was introduced to poker players around the world and featured a $ 10 million Guarantee Championship, the largest guarantee in history. In addition to SHRPO, the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Series includes the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown (April) and the Seminole Hard Rock Rock N Roll Poker Open (November). All fall under the SHRPO umbrella with tournament news, live updates and the championship live broadcast. Visit www.SHRPO.com. Join the conversation on #SHRPO and tag us @SHRPO. About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $ 1.5 billion expansion on October 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale rooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 deluxe rooms and unique suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; and 465 newly redesigned guest rooms at the Hard Rock Hotel for a combined number of 1,271 rooms throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush Bora Bora-style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square foot Rock Spa & Salon; a 13.5 acre recreational boating experience for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding; 19 restaurants and 20 bars and lounges; a large games room with 3,100 slot machines, 195 table games and a 45 table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space, including a 38,000 square foot carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square foot shopping promenade. The new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a capacity of 7,000 people features top notch performers, comedy, Broadway shows, sporting events and live productions. For more information, visit us www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos