90 day fianc: can I get my ring back? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJORspoilers for Season 8, Episode 15 of90 Day Fianc.]
This season may prove that distance doesn’t actually make the heart more affectionate. Andrew threatens Amira but still plays the victim, while Mike and Natalie have not one but two breakups with a third on the way before stopping her for good. With each broken engagement, the bride and groom demand that their rings be returned, but these newly single women are not yet leaving their hard-earned jewelry. As we find out, patience isn’t Andrew’s strong suit anyway. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Here is our recap this week.
Yara & Jovi: alone in a crowd
A tired and pregnant Yara regrets letting Jovi invite her friends to their Las Vegas wedding; she wants to spend time alone with him, but he makes fun of his college buddies. If he can’t take marriage seriously, whatwilldoes he take seriously? Yara vents. It makes me feel lonely.
Jovi complains that Yara is in a bad mood before deciding to spend the night just with her. What a sacrifice!
Mike & Natalie: over and over again
Today was supposed to be my wedding day, but it isn’t, says Natalie. After realizing that I wasn’t getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house, I couldn’t even look at Michael. Natalie and her neighbor Tamara plan to travel to Seattle. Natalie will then find her way to her native Ukraine, possibly via France.
Natalie confesses that her friends and family would think Mike is a monster if they knew the pain was causing him to fly home during the pandemic. A solemn Mike awkwardly follows Natalie to the car and apologizes half-heartedly. Natalie doesn’t have it: find an American girl and be happy, okay? I’m sorry, I won’t contact you. I’m going to block you. Natalie then leaves.
Brandon & Julia: No more wedding nonsense
Brandons’ dad calls him out on his apathy about wedding planning: you should be happy and you don’t seem to be. It bothers me a bit. Brandon assures his parents that he is in love with Julia, despite their arguments and his cold feet.
Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Brandon and Julia agree to get married quickly so that she gets a green card. She fears that Shell will never have the wedding of her dreams.
Stephanie & Harris: a nutty relationship
Harris climbs up palm trees to pick coconuts for Stephanie, and she wonders how masculine he is. He is aman, Stéphanie springs up. Sure, the sex is phenomenal, but when you look at Harris you can tell he’s a really good person.
Harris just wants to go to Michigan to be with Stephanie for the long haul. I have a lot of big dreams, he says. Stephanie confirms that she canceled ex-Ryans K-1’s visa application, but she also stalked Harris on Facebook. It turns out the Harris kids’ mother Emma was at her birthday party a few months ago. It doesn’t look like an unhappy couple on your Facebook f ** king, Stéphanie points out. She is a woman who is in love with you. Apparently, she’s not a fan of coparenting!
Harris promises he and Emma are both gone. I love you and I am so happy to be with you, he said to Stephanie. She is easily appeased.
Harris Takes More Than Just Sloppy Seconds To Ryans In Romance: Stephanie Gives Harris All The Ryans That Get Me Back! (How romantic.)
I had bought Ryan thousands of dollars worth of clothes, so when I kicked him out there was a ton left over. So everything Harris got, including a $ 3,000 watch, boasts Stephanie. She also hands Harris a $ 100 bill for snacks. Harris tells the camera that he will use the money for his children.
Stephanie separates from Harris but before leaving Belize, she wants to talk to Emma.
Rebecca & Zied: the last push
Even though Zied has only been in America for a month, Rebecca has pushed back her gazebo wedding plans for 60 days to welcome Ramadan. The couple are shopping at Target for the Zieds wedding outfit: shockingly, these are skinny jeans.
Zied later FaceTimes with his sister, who remains skeptical of Rebeccas’ intentions even after knowing her for two years. I have only one sister and one fiancé. It’s difficult for me, admits a torn Zied.
The couple finally arrive at the booth’s wedding location for the ceremony. Rebecca insists because her dress doesn’t fit properly and she feels the pressure to rush down the aisle. I’d be lying if I said getting out of this situation hasn’t occurred to me at least once or twice, she admits.
Hazel & Tarik: Bachelorette Bliss
Tarik and Hazel only have two days to get married before their visa expires. Hazel calls her parents to tell them that she is bisexual and is considering suing a girlfriend in the United States. I don’t want to hide it anymore, she said. Here in America, I am proud to be who I am, and I want my family to see it too.
Hazel explains to her family that Tarik is open to her having another partner during their marriage. Her mother says that they will pray that Hazel is not bisexual, but her father promises that he is only truly happy if Hazel is happy. My mom might not understand who I really am, but I’m glad my dad told me I’m bisexual, it’s okay, Hazel in tears. If my mother never accepts that I am bisexual, I will be really sad but I am happy that I can get married without hiding anything. I feel like it’s a new life for me in America.
Hazel gets a taste of what this new life might be like at her bachelorette party once the stripper arrives. Hazel is impressed with her physique and tells the camera that the dancer Tarik surprised her with is exactly the kind of woman she’s looking to date her. I’m lucky to have met Tarik because he accepts me for who I am, she smiles.
Andrew & Amira: Can you return your ring?
We start in Roseville, Calif., Andrew worrying to his mother that something is wrong with Amira. I woke up this morning thinking I was going to pick up Amira from the airport but instead got a text saying that she had not gotten on the plane, he explains. I think I failed.
Rewind 24 hours before, and we see what really happened. Amira finished her two week quarantine in Serbia and was due to come to the US I thought she was a good person, she sobs. I thought it was him. The conversation about when to have children apparently turned into a nightly texting brawl. I tell him, I love you. You know it, and you don’t stop, says Amira. Then he sent me a ticket to go to Paris.
Text from Andrews: You have two tickets, two choices. You can choose to fly here or there. Do what you want. I don’t care The kids at the daycare are much better team players.
Andrew is relentless. If you have any discussions to do, I strongly suggest you hire me now. My time is limited! He hit. Half an hour later, he writes, it’s been 30 minutes since my initial offer of help. I only have 60 seconds left in me, followed by a countdown of 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
I really did my best, cries Amira. I’m so close to getting to America to be with him and I don’t want to give up on us. She goes to the airport the next morning, but Andrew keeps threatening her, saying she will happen to an angry fiancé in California. Amira calls her father before having a panic attack. It hurts too much, she admits. Amira finally decides to return to France.
Andrews Response: Logistics is not a priority at all, but can you send your ring back to me? Amira didn’t have the empathy and care she needed, and Andrew’s reaction to the subject of the Postal Service only confirms that she made the right choice in leaving him.
Mike & Natalie: Ugh, again?
Their story is not yet over. Natalie has to break up with Mike again after Tamara realizes they forgot to take her credit card to pay for their hotel room in Seattle.
Natalie doesn’t want to face Mike, but is reluctant to ask for the engagement ring. She refuses. It’s your decision to break up with me on the wedding day, Natalie told him. I want to keep it to remember the pain you caused me. So much for breaking up again.
Previews
Next week Tarik and Hazel get married, Jovi continues to ignore Yara, and Julia threatens Brandon with a divorce even before they are married. Plus, Rebecca is still nervous about marrying Zied, and Mike gets used to life without Nataliet, until her hotel reservation is declined and she has to return home. It’s the worst day of my life, she’s in pain. Third time the charm!
