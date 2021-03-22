From Tempe to Tinsel Town, Brandon Magee continues to thrive

Brandon Magee always brought energy as a linebacker and outfielder at Arizona State.

From 2008 to 2012, the multisport athlete racked up 231 total tackles, 24.5 loss tackles, 10 sacks and three interceptions. He was also the heart and soul of the team in the locker room.

He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns after ASU. Magee also spent time in the organization of the Boston Red Sox.

Those who knew Magee in Arizona State knew he would be successful in whatever he ended up doing. He’s now proving it in Hollywood.

Magee has put that intensity on the pitch into a project close to his heart. On December 1, 2020, it was announced that “Redd Zone” will be produced by Westbrook Studios and released by Netflix. The film tells the true story of Tia Magee, Brandon’s mother, who will be played by Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Brandon’s best friend Dominic Redd was murdered at the age of 15, Tia housed and supported 17 boys in their community. Eventually, all of them attended college and four ended up playing in the NFL.

“The last two months have been sheer madness,” Brandon said. “After the announcement, I hadn’t had a normal day. It was boom, boom, boom… every day. And with this schedule, it’s exciting. I love it. I thrive there. I’m having more fun than ever in any career, period, right now in Hollywood.

Courtesy of Instagram / @ tiamagee_

The project tells Tia’s story and is dedicated to Redd.

“(Dominic Redd) changed my life forever,” Brandon said. “Everything you see me doing on this court, in the weight room, in the media, giving back to the community, the type of person that I am, is because of him. He had the same impact on the other guys who live at home and outside the home in the community. So it’s obvious: I was put here on Earth to tell my friend’s story.

Hollywood Staples joins Redd Zone

Magee went to Hollywood with a concept ready for the movie, but he remembers the athlete card getting him nowhere in Hollywood. While looking for supporters and mentors, he met a colleague Sun Devil who played a pivotal role in the project in Howard Burkons, who was notably co-executive producer of the film Denzel Washington. John Q.

The duo met at an ASU alumni event, and the writer and producer helped Magee put his family story into a script and film.

“Howard Burkons has literally changed my life everyone involved in the Redd area. Without his guidance, there is no “Redd Zone”, ”Magee said.

“I didn’t know this guy. And he saw something in me very early on that I didn’t know anything about. He believed in me so much that he literally taught me everything he knows and he still teaches me to this day.

As Magee and Burkons tweaked the project, another big Hollywood hitter came on board: Jada Pinkett Smith.

For years, Brandon always imagined that this project would come true and that the story of their community would be told to a wide audience. But even it must have taken a second to process that a Star of the magnitude Pinkett Smith would star in the film.

“It took a few days for this to come to fruition, to be completely honest with you,” Magee said. “(My mom) was really excited about it. No actress can play my mom Miss Tia better than Jada Pinkett Smith, I can guarantee that at this time.

From the field to the cinema for Brandon Magee

While it was a completely new landscape for Magee when he first came to Hollywood, he uses the same tenacity and discipline needed on the football and baseball fields of the film industry. He’s used to working in front of his counterparts, but getting around behind the scenes, when no one is watching, has taken him to new levels.

“In Hollywood, producers and writers are invisible. Nobody knows how hard they work, ”Magee said. “So if you thought I was working hard, when I can see them I work even harder guessing that they work harder than me.” So I’m still leveling up every day. I am doing something to improve my life. I will never be caught. There is nothing that can stop me or anyone. It’s an envelope. It’s about to be scary in here. There is nothing that can stop me.

While he’s gone from Corona, Calif. To Tempe, Arizona to the NFL and now Hollywood, Brandon Magee hasn’t changed.

While it’s a studio instead of a stadium now, expect the same impact he’s had on and off the pitch with the stories he’s going to tell.