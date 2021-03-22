Claudia Conway sings at Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol’ – Hollywood Life





The judges were impressed with Claudia Conway’s performance on this week’s “American Idol”. After successfully completing the audition round, Claudia Conway returned for Hollywood Week in the March 21 episode of American Idol. For the first round of Hollywood Week, performers chose one of six genres to perform a song. They then faced off against other competitors of the same genre with performances in front of the judges. Claudia chose the pop genre, which was the most popular choice among the contestants. When she took the stage Katy Perry immediately commented on her major makeover – she dyed her hair from blonde to dark brown! Claudia sang “River” by Bishop Briggs, and the judges applauded her after the restitution. She even made it to the next round of Hollywood Week! “My hearing wasn’t my best,” Claudia admitted before the performance. “I was really, really nervous. I had these doubts in my head telling myself, you’re not ready, you’re not good enough. In my life I’m so focused on all the noise and the people who hate me and my family online and on social media. Katy Perry told me, “You have to calm the storm around you. She believed in me. I couldn’t be more grateful for this. Now I’m just drowning out the noise and telling myself I can do it. This week Claudia had a special guest with her – her mother, Kellyanne conway, who was previously a senior advisor for Donald trump. Claudia and Kellyanne’s relationship grabbed the headlines due to their very different political views, which led to tensions between them which were made public ahead of the 2020 election. “It’s okay for you to have points. views that are different from those of the people you love, ”Claudia said on Idol. Before Claudia takes the stage Ryan seacrest asked her how important it was for her to be on this show to find out who she wanted to be apart from her parents. “It’s the most important thing in the world for me,” confirmed Claudia. “I’ve been trying to establish my own identity for some time. Most people don’t know I’m a singer and that’s very, very important to me. Although Claudia was literally “freaking out” before her performance, she totally managed to bring it together! Kellyanne could not have been prouder and was standing in the crowd when Claudia was announced as a starter. Then, she will participate in the Duos tour at Hollywood Week.

