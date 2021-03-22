Ax throwing is now available in Vail, for visitors and locals

Wood & Steel Ax Company has a trailer for throwing mobile axes in restaurants and bars as well as for private parties. (Wood & Steel Ax Company, daily special)



Skiing or snowboarding allows families to spend time during the day around Vail, but what about at night? Once the slopes are closed, try your hand at ax throwing with Wood & Steel Ax Company at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

If you haven’t heard of ax throwing, you will soon. The sport is growing all over the country.

We started our business about a year and a half ago. We had our first trailer for our mobile unit, then over the next six months it went from 200 to 1,200 ax throwing operations across the country, said Jared Dingmann, Managing Director of Wood & Steel Ax Company. .

Wood & Steel Ax Company founder Tony Herrera came up with the idea after participating in the fundraiser and the annual Man of the Cliff competition, which hosts various lumberjack activities.

Tony had been participating in the Man of the Cliff event for about 15 years and we kept thinking about how we could bring the ax throwing to the valley more often than once a year and give people something fun to do, said Dingmann.

Wood & Steel Ax started with a trailer that could be taken to breweries, restaurants, private parties, block parties, and employee events.

COVID-19 couldn’t have worked any better for us, really it was a bit difficult, but luckily we had to be at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle a few days a week this summer and put together a sequel from there, Dingmann said.

The partnership between Grand Hyatt Vails and Wood & Steel Ax Company was inspired by a weekend outing at Bonfire Brewing last summer.

I saw the ax throw the trailer outside and immediately knew our guests would appreciate it, said Dan Johnson, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Vails.

Once we realized COVID-19 was going to be sticking around for the winter, Dan asked us how we thought we could activate the Grand Hyatt Vails event space with conventions and large hanging events. So we were able to slip into the banquet hall at the Grand Hyatt Vail, Dingmann said. We had the new Grand Hyatt Vails outdoor kitchen available and Grand Hyatt Vail can provide a full bar which creates a great activity for hotel guests, other valley guests and locals.

Wood & Steel Ax Company has set up a location in one of the Grand Hyatt Vail ballrooms. Reservations are available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Wood & Steel Ax Company, Special to the Daily)



So how do you participate?

Ax throwing at Wood & Steel Ax Company is for people 13 years of age and older. Parties can rent a space, called a bay or alley, for 45 minutes or 75 minutes. After a safety talk, instruction and advice from the Wood & Steel Ax Company team, groups can throw axes at targets and record the score.

Once you have that first ax to stick, there’s an adrenaline rush, says Dingmann.

Ax throwing was the perfect way to spend an evening for Houston’s Sieracki family during their spring break.

My boys are 16 and 18 and it was so much fun for them. There was a little friendly competition between all of us and it’s a lot more entertaining than just sitting in a restaurant, said Jennifer Sieracki. Families seek this type of interaction.

In addition to ax throwing, Wood & Steel Ax Company has set up a corn hole and other games in the Grand Hyatt Vails banquet hall, as well as couches and a big screen TV for watching sports. The music scrambles and creates a great atmosphere.

In addition to ax throwing, games like a corn hole are provided as well as a big screen TV for watching sporting events in the Grand Hyatt Vails Ballroom. (Wood & Steel Ax Company, daily special)



People come here and don’t want to leave. We extend the time a bit if we’re not exhausted, Dingmann said.

Reservations are available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each reservation is spaced to allow a group to leave before the arrival of the next group. Reservations start at $ 35 per person for 45 minutes on one lane; and $ 45 per person for 75 minutes on a dual track.

If you don’t have the chance to experience ax throwing this winter, plan to see Wood & Steel Ax Company stay this summer at the Grand Hyatt Vail as well.

As we gratefully welcome meetings and events this summer, we are working with Tony to identify an ideal location on the property to offer ax throwing as a permanent fixture, Johnson said.

Also look for the Wood & Steel Ax Companys trailer in the valley. For more information and to book a visit woodandsteelaxe.com .