Bollywood may make you feel insecure, but I don’t feel the pressure, says Amaal Mallik | Hindi movie news

Amaal Mallik started composing music at a very young age and is happy that he was able to find his calling so early in his life. Now at 30, Amaal says going through the grind and its share of struggles at a young age has made him more grateful and grateful for what he has achieved so far. And even after delivering hits likeSooraj Dooba Hai, main hero Hun Tera andKar Gayi Chull, Amaal thinks there is a lot more to learn as there is always more pressure on the composer to deliver hits. Extracts from a cat: People just see our fame but they don't know the grind



People don’t know much about Armaan and me. They just see that we are popular musicians and assume that we are successful. But this is not true. We both went through our share of struggles and we worked really hard to get there. While I started working at 15, Armaan was only 9 when he started singing. We haven’t done most of the things our friends did at that age. But the work we went through early in our lives prepared us for long runs. While you missed out on a lot of the things you did when you were a kid, I’m glad we started early. MUSIC COMPOSERS ARE UNDER MORE PRESSURE TO DELIVER

As creators, the responsibility and the pressure to deliver a good song is always on us. Yes, the singer makes a lot of difference, but unless the song is well composed, a singer alone cannot make it a success. And it takes even longer for a composer to become popular. A singer position is privileged, while a music composer is not. Most singers these days are the face of their songs, whether it’s indie music or even Bollywood acts. So, they can just have a hit and become a star. But as a songwriter you have to deliver multiple hits to get people to know you. NEED STEEL NERVES TO SURVIVE DISCHARGE IN BOLLYWOOD



Whether it’s fame, money, or reach, Bollywood is where you make the most of it all. But it is a difficult industry to survive. You must have nerves of steel to continue because there are rejections on a daily basis. No matter how many hits you have given, you are still facing rejections for your job. And how Bollywood works can put you in danger. But I’m not that type. I never take the pressure to deliver a blow. I work hard, but I don’t feel safe. Now that independent music is gaining momentum, you no longer have to rely solely on film music to reach your audience. This is enough for any musician to feel safe. Now that independent music is gaining momentum, you no longer have to rely solely on film music to reach your audience. This is enough for any musician to feel safe. The public craves good music, you just have to create it.

