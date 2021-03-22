OPINION: I’m Tired of Hollywood’s Lack of Originality | Notice

Dear Hollywood, stop doing remakes and reboots.

Reviewers of every movie and TV show often read a little something like this, this show was fantastic, I’ve never seen anything like it! Yes you have. You saw something like this. We all have. The same movie ideas have been regurgitated dozens of times and each time they get a little less nutritious.

Take the horror / comedy movie of 2017 Happy day of the dead,for example. A woman in college has to keep reliving the same day over and over again. It’s a good idea, isn’t it? Reliving the same day over and over again seems interesting. Well it sounded more interesting thirty years ago when Harold Ramis did it in his movie groundhog day.

Are there any differences between films? Sure. Happy day of the dead has horror elements and a cute blonde girl as the lead actress no shock there and groundhog day focuses on a middle-aged meteorologist. But at the end of the day, the main plot is that the two main characters have to keep reliving the same day over and over again until they can figure out how to get out of the loop. And, of course, both movies had to have a romance subplot in there, because what’s a great Hollywood movie without it?

Happy day of the dead is not the worst movie ever (this title goes to Bedroom by Tommy Wiseau which ironically isn’t a reboot or remake); it is simply not the most original. Then they went and made a second oneand then they went and started making a thirdand now i was going to have three Happy Death Day films where the same character has to relive the same day for the third time. A movie that wasn’t original to begin with was beaten to the ground and sucked in by all the ingenuity it had.

A trend of repetitiveness in entertainment in recent years is the reboot of old kids / teen movies and shows. iCarly, It’s so crow, Zoey 101, Lizzie McGuire. What do all of these shows have in common? If you said, are these all old kids’ shows rebooting? you would be right.

All of these shows came out in the early 2000s, aired on Nickelodeon or Disney Channel. Now, a decade and some change later, audiences who have watched these series characters live their lives as teenagers can watch them live their lives as adults. If only the people who watched Nickelodeon in 2005still watching Nickelodeon.

Children watching iCarly in 2007 are now adults, probably in their early to mid-twenties. Given that the reboot is set to air on Nickelodeon, we can expect it to still appeal to a younger and child audience. So why would Nick be calling for a reboot of the show?

Well, if there is one thing that Hollywood top people love more than not having to create a creative TV story, it’s making money easy.

Disney knows that It’s so crowworks. It lasted for four seasons in the early 2000s and people still talk about it and refer to it. He even had a spin-off, Corey at home, it may have lasted a few seasons.

The idea works; people liked it once, chances are they will like it again Disney doesn’t want to waste money on producing a new show with new cast and characters if they’re not sure audiences will hang on to it. If people don’t hang on to it, they lose money and have to think of a new idea that seems like a difficult task these days.

It’s not even just children’s shows. Gender and city,Gossip Girl, Nice to meet uand Dexter are all in preparation for a reboot.

So, as long as audiences are still excited and nostalgic for their favorite show from years ago with new episodes, Hollywood likely won’t stop making them. They’ll be launching a whole new show every now and then so people will get hooked and know they can restart it in ten years.

In the meantime, the most important question arises: how many more Fast Furious which trailers will the world have to watch?

Audra McClain is an opinion writer. Contact her at [email protected]