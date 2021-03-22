WWE Fastlane 2021 results: Edge proves to be the deciding factor in Roman Reigns’ win over Daniel Bryan





In the midst of the chaotic Fastlane 2021 main event, which saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Daniel Bryan, find out who the night’s big winners were.

While the first half of the recently concluded WWE PPV, WWEFastlane 2021, was forgettable to the WWE Universe, it was around the last few games where the fun really started. Whether it’s Drew McIntyre and Sheamus going to Hell and coming back during their grueling No Holds Barred Match, Randy Orton being especially scared during his match against Alexa Bliss with the return of a melted mask, a new outfit adorning The Fiend. However, the highlight of Fastlane 2021 was the chaotic twists and turns that conspired during the main event, which saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan with the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Edge as the Special Outside Enforcer. For the reverse, The Rated-R Superstar will face the Universal Champ at WrestleMania 37. While many of us had already predicted the end with Reigns beating Bryan and taking on Edge at The Show of Shows, surprisingly Bryan was not made a scapegoat and rather a formidable opponent for the champion, sometimes even mocking. of the tribal chief. During the hard-hitting match, in the middle of aiming his legs with the Yes! Lock delivering a lot of damage in Daniel’s favor, we see Roman rely on his brute force to calm his opponent. Eventually, Bryan’s Running Knee, who was targeting the Universal Champ, knocked out the referee instead. A huge spear from Reigns led to Edge being used and counting a near drop. When Reigns questioned the Superstar Rated-R’s motives, Daniel used the distraction and locked the Triangle Wedge which was transformed into Yes! Lock onto the head of the table. Coming to Reigns’ rescue was his cousin Jey Uso, who took out Bryan and Edge with Superkicks. Throwing Edge into the ring post, Jey attempted to use a chair but encountered Daniel’s Running Knee instead. Taking the chair, Bryan attempted to punch his opponent but accidentally hit Edge. When Daniel put Roman in the Yes! Lock once again, there was no official to see the tribal chief shockingly tapping. An enraged Edge hit Bryan and Reigns with vicious chair kicks in the back. With just enough energy and a new referee heading to the ring, Roman managed to pin Daniel for the epic victory and retain his Universal Championship to conclude. Fastlane 2021. What’s really interesting to look forward to during this week’s SmackDown will be if Bryan objects to Reigns tapping the Yes! Lock in with Edge’s interference as the winner’s deciding factor to make this a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Check out the full list of WWE Fastlane 2021 winners below: It is still his heart.@WWERomanReigns will see you at #WrestleMania! #WWEFastlane @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/8qAUUwkMxd WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021 Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (United States Championship) Winner: sift Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship) Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship) Winner: Big Braun Strowman vs. Elias (with Jaxson Ryker) Winner: Braun strowman Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Winner: Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No-Take Match) Winner: Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship) Winner: Roman reign We are finally on the last stage on the road to WrestleMania 37! ALSO READ: Royal Rumble Winner Edge REVEALS Two Current WWE Superstars He Must Have A Match With What was your favorite match WWEFastlane 2021? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos