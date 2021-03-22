Shakespeare in cinema: the influence of great playwrights on films

Photo / Video: Shakespeare in the cinema /Hollywood insider Youtube channel

William Shakespeare was an English playwright and playwright who lived in the 16th and 17th centuries. At this time of the Renaissance, Shakespeare was an essential member of the Kings Men Theater Company. He and his business partners built their own theater in 1599, the famous Globe Theater, where they performed plays written by Shakespeare.

Hundreds of years later, Shakespeare’s plays are still being read and performed. In 2014, Guinness World Records published aitem honoring Shakespeare on the occasion of his 450th birthday by recounting ten world records related to the writer. He remains the best-selling playwright in the world, with sales of his works estimated at more than four billion copies since his death. Cinema, in particular, has a rich history of adapting its works and drawing inspiration from its plays. More than four hundred feature films and versions of TV films are adapted from his works.

Related Article: The Complete List of 2021 Oscar Nominations Celebrations, Surprises, and Snubs | The show must continue

Related Article: Throne of Blood: Akira Kurosawas The Compelling Adaptation of Shakespeare, A Striking Cinematic Experience

Shakespeare in the movie

Classic adaptations …

“Richard III”

Laurence Olivier has performed, directed and produced a handful of Shakespeare adaptations. Richard III did not receive so much Oscar nominations like his other Shakespeare films, but it stands up to modern viewing and is arguably its best because of it. Richard IIItells the story of Richards as he conspires to take the throne from his brother, King Edward IV. The British Film Institute declares that this filmmay have done more to popularize Shakespeare than any other work.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Italian-British romantic tragedy was up for four Oscars in 1969, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won two Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Costume. The film is based on Shakespeare’s play of the same name and tells the story of two lovers from two families in conflict. Romeo and Julietis Shakespeare’s last film to datewho was nominated for best film.

Related article: MUST WATCH Hollywood Insiders The CEO Pritan Ambroases Love Letter to Black Lives Matter VIDEO

To subscribe to Hollywood Insiders YouTube channel, by clicking here.

‘Midnight chimes’

Midnight chimesfocuses on Shakespeare’s recurring character Sir John Falstaff and his relationship with Prince Hal. Hal faces the decision to remain loyal to Falstaff or his father, King Henry IV. The film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and received a nomination for the BAFTA Award. The nomination was for Orson Welles, who plays Sir John Falstaff, in the category of best foreign actor. Welles also directed the film.

‘Hamlet’

Kenneth branagh, like Laurence Olivier, has directed and starred in numerous Shakespeare adaptations. There are many interpretations of Hamlet in the movie, but the Branaghs version was the first full-length adaptation with a runtime of just over four hours. The film tells the story of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, as he navigates turmoil over the death of his father after returning home and finding his mother married to his father’s murderer, his uncle.

Related article: The Power of Positivity: Ikorodu Bois + Chris Hemsworth + Russo Brothers + Sam Hargrave

Limited time offer FREE subscription to Hollywood insider

Click here to learn more about Hollywood Insiders vision, values ​​and mission statement here Media has a responsibility to improve our world Hollywood insider fully focuses on substance and meaningful entertainment, against gossip and scandal, by combining entertainment, education and philanthropy.

‘Julius Caesar’

Julius Caesar is another Shakespeare adaptation that was nominated for Best Picture. The film tells the story of a powerful Julius Caesar in Rome as a group of his entourage plots to assassinate him. Marlon Brando, who played the role of Mark Antony, received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.Brando won two Oscars for his acting and was nominated for six other roles, but his portrayal of Antoine is one of his best performances. This version of the play is also one of the best adaptations of Julius Caesar nowadays.

Modern takes …

‘West Side Story’ (Romeo and Juliet)

Steven Spielberg remakes the 1961 classic and has a hard act to follow even with his pedigree as a filmmaker. The original won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. The only category it was nominated for but didn’t win for was Best Writing – screenplay based on material from another medium. West Side Storytells the story of two young lovers from rival gangs in New York. The roots of the story are in Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet.

Related article: Pritan Ambroase, CEO of Hollywood Insiders: The Importance of the Venice Film Festival as a Protector of Cinema

Related article: Masters of Cinema Archives: Hollywood Insider Pays Homage to La Vie En Rose, Exclusive Interview with Director Olivier Dahan

“ My own private Idaho ” (Henry IV and Henry V)

My own private Idahowas directed and written by Gus Van Sant based on Shakespeares Henry IV and Henri v. Phoenix River, in one of his last roles, starred alongside Keanu reeves. The two young actors portrayed two street con artists in Portland, Oregon, as they embarked on a journey of self-discovery while stumbling along the way. The film is a quirky indie and is a prime example of a creative adaptation and sublime acting.

‘Coriolanus’ (Coriolanus)

Ralph fienness The first film tells the story of a hero banished from Rome who allies with a nemesis to take revenge on the city. The film stars Fiennes and Gerard butler and is a modern account of a lesser-known Shakespearean play adapted by John logan.

“ 10 things I hate about you ” (The shrew of the shrew)

10 things I hate about youhas a stellar ensemble distribution comprising Ledger of health, Julia stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, and Allison janney. The film is a modern adaptation of Shakespeares The Tamed Shrew and follows a younger sister who can’t go out on a date until her cranky older sister does. This romantic comedy offers depth and plenty of laughs. It’s a fun addition to this list.

Associated article:

Associated article:

‘Ran’ (King Lear)

While not technically a modern take on Shakespeare, Ran enters because it was adapted in a non-traditional way. Akira Kurosawa directed and wrote the film based onShakespeare King Lear. The story is set in medieval Japan and follows an elderly warlord and the transition from his empire to his three sons. The transfer of power causes the sons to turn against each other and their father. Kurosawa has dived into Shakespeare’s realm in previous films, but it’s one of his best. It is also one of his last films. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director in recognition of his work on this brilliant film.

Honorable Mentions

Romeo + Juliet

Richard III

Titus

Henri v

Othello

A lot of noise for nothing

Macbeth

Maqbool

The king

Throne of Blood



Conclusion

Shakespeare’s influence on cinema has spanned the history of the medium. He will continue to be an inspiration for the stories as long as they are told. Wikipedia has alisting which refers to Guinness mention of over 400 film and television versions of Shakespeare’s plays. Our lists above are just a taste of the many great films adapted from his works.

There will undoubtedly be great adaptations that have crept through the cracks. Hopefully the films listed in this article give a solid account of Shakespeare’s adapted works and provide readers with a good starting point for exploring the many films based on his plays.

What’s your favorite adaptation of Shakespeare?

By Drew Alexander Ross

Click here to read HOllywood Insiders Love letter from CEO Pritan Ambroases to Black Lives Matter, in which he discusses more than just police reform, press freedom and more, click here.

An excerpt from the love letter: Hollywood Insiders CEO / Editor-in-Chief Pritan Ambroase says, Hollywood insider fully supports the essential movement of Black Lives Matter. We are actively, physically and digitally part of this global movement. We will continue to report on this major problem of police brutality and the legal murders of blacks in order to hold the system accountable. We will continue to report on this major issue with kindness and respect to all black people, as each and every one of them is seen and heard. Just a reminder, that the Black Lives Matter movement goes beyond simple police brutality and extends to banks, housing, education, medicine, infrastructure, etc. We have the space and time for all of your stories. We believe in peaceful / non-violent protests and I would like to ask the rest of the media to focus on 95% of protests that are peaceful and work effectively with positive changes that occur on a daily basis. The media have a responsibility to improve the world and Hollywood insider will continue to do so.

Ways to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement to End Systemic Racism

More interesting stories from Hollywood insider

Want GUARANTEED SUCCESS? Delete these ten words of your vocabulary | Instantly transform your life

Compilation: All opening sequences of James Bond 007 From 1962 Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

Do you know the hidden messages in Call Me By Your Name? Get the behind-the-scenes facts in the full commentary and in-depth analysis of the cinematic masterpiece

A tribute to the Oscars: All the speeches of the best actors / actresses since the start of the Oscars 1929-2019 | From Rami Malek, Leonardo DiCaprio to Denzel Washington, Halle Berry and beyond | From Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep to Bette Davis and beyond

In the 32nd year of his career, Keanu Reeves Face continues to rule after the release of films grossing over $ 4.3 billion John Wick, Toy Story 4, The Matrix and many more

shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare, shakespeare