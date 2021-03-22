Avatar still king in China; Is the market ready to embrace new Hollywood photos? – Deadline

Refresh to last…: James cameron Avatar took first place at the global and international box office this weekend with $ 14.1M in China for the Friday-Sunday frame. The 2009 sci-fi epic re-released in the Middle Empire last weekend – when it claimed the title of the highest grossing film of all time in the world of Avengers: Endgame – and now has an overseas cume of $ 2,073.2 M for $ 2,833.7 M global (all versions included).

Avatar remained No. 1 in China this session, down just 33%, and grossed $ 44 million over two weekends. The film is now the biggest re-release on the market of the Covid era, far above Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone whose 3D version was released last August and generated an additional $ 30 million. Avatar cross $ 50 million in China during this race, bringing its total there to over $ 250 million; the film leads presales through Wednesday next week and Maoyan expects a finish around $ 57 million. The current version has already surpassed that of Disney Mulan ($ 40.7M) and Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 ($ 25.5 million), both of which were new releases to hit the market during Covid.

In IMAX, Avatar grossed an additional $ 4.1 million (30% of the weekend nationwide on just 1% of screens) to bring the reissue estimated to date to $ 13.1 million. In total, IMAX’s global Avatar gross is now $ 256 million, the only film in the company’s history to exceed $ 250 million.

AvatarChina’s performance – which exceeded the fallout from the Lunar New Year Hi Mom (5.32 billion RMB / 818 million dollars of cume) and Detective Chinatown 3 (RMB 4.5B / $ 692M cume) the last two sessions – bodes well for upcoming sequels, but it’s not necessarily a slam-dunk for new Hollywood movies gearing up for release. We heard a positive buzz towards Godzilla vs. Kong next weekend, although presales are not reported by Maoyan in China. Communist Party spokesperson The Global Times published an article on Thursday which read: “Hollywood tried to use the classic blockbuster Avatar to find the hearts of the Chinese public. However, Hollywood studios failed to realize that their traditional marketing plans in China could no longer generate interest in their films and that it was time to make an adjustment by localizing their marketing. Yet Hollywood films are getting very little notice of release dates in China’s current configuration, and the market, like the rest of the world, needs all the product it can get. Nonetheless, the article, which the sources cautioned is a Chinese perspective, warned that Avatar“The nostalgic feeling that attracted Chinese audiences to theaters will not last long.”

The Global Times praised marketing for Raya and the last dragon, noting that Disney had worked with vloggers on Bilibili for interviews that gave audiences a better grasp of the film.

Raya is nevertheless at a small amount of 17.4 million dollars in China. The good news is that he led a Los Angeles (and therefore all national) fortunately reopened this weekend. Overseas, it added $ 8 million from 29 markets. The offshore total is now $ 47.8M for $ 71.2M global.

This weekend was better for Raya in several hubs including Singapore (+ 30%), Spain (+ 23%) and Australia (+ 1%). Elsewhere, it posted strong positions in New Zealand (-10%), Hong Kong (-16%), Vietnam (-26%), Japan (-30%), Korea (-35%) , in the United Arab Emirates (-37%), China (-38%) and Russia (-40%). Overall, the markets that were also open last weekend fell only -31% in total.

Strong word of mouth and a lack of competition help Raya with No. 1s in Spain, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia, Trinidad and Uruguay. The 5 best markets on Raya are China ($ 17.4M), Russia ($ 9.1M), Australia ($ 3.8M), Korea ($ 2.3M) and Japan ($ 2.1M ). The European majors are yet to come pending reopening.

Warner Bros’ Tom and Jerry was next with $ 4 million 40 offshore markets to bring international racing fuel to $ 43.5M, and the overall total for $ 77.2M. Japan was a fresh start with $ 1.7M to rank No.3 behind local titles and land 200% ahead Sonic and 286% above Troll world tour. Saudi Arabia also opened this weekend at $ 804K, ranking # 2 and with + 349% ahead of Scoob!. Spain, which is currently the only major European in activity, will publish Tom and Jerry this coming weekend.

Bob Odenkirk-star of Universal No one started its international deployment with $ 2.64M of four markets, one of which starts in Russia/ CIS. The $ 1.25million debut in 1,042 locations was the best arc for an action title since Principle and despite the Kazakhstan lockdown which affected 61 sites. The Middle East (including Saudi Arabia) also performed well with $ 976,000 from 65 locations. In total, the opening weekend is double the original John wick. The next versions are distributed in April, May and June.

Fresh out of six Oscar nominations, A24 Threatening continues to lead the Korea at the box office, adding $ 1.1M this weekend for a local cume of $ 5.6M.

The coming weekend sees Legendary / WB’s Godzilla vs. Kong released in China, Russia, Korea, Spain, Australia and much of Southeast Asia.

CUMES MISC UPDATES

The small things (BM): $ 583K (24 contracts); $ 13.8M intl / $ 28.5M worldwide

The Croods: A New Age (UNI): international weekend of $ 316,000 (17 markets); $ 104.8 million of intl / $ 160 million worldwide

Judas and the Black Messiah (WB): $ 100,000 international weekend (13 markets); 450 K $ of intl cume / 5.5 M $ in the world

Wonder Woman 1984 (WB): $ 119.5M intl cume / $ 165M worldwide

