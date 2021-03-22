David Dobrik quits his high-profile photo app Dispo amid Vlog Squad allegations





Influencer-turned-founder of the app, David Dobrik, has stepped down from his role at Dispo as investors cut ties with the photo app over controversy over Dobrik’s YouTuber circle. Information reported just before midnight Sunday Pacific Time that Dobrik would be leaving the company he co-founded and has been the face of since its launch. The news came just hours after the venture capitalist Spark Capital, who led the initial investment in the app, announced on Twitter that he would “sever all ties” with Dispo and “[make] provisions to ensure “that he would not benefit from his investment in the application. Full Statement from Heres Dispos: David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company so as not to distract from the growth of the company. The Scrapping Team, the Product, and most importantly our community, are supporters of building a diverse, inclusive and empowering world. Kate Clark (@KateClarkTweets) March 22, 2021 Dispo is a photo creation and sharing app designed to mimic the aesthetic appeal and delayed gratification of disposable cameras. The app exited its invite-only beta earlier in March of this year, after raising $ 20 million in Spark-led Series A funding in February, in addition to the $ 4 million from the founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, SevenSevenSix last year. Mashable has contacted Dispo for comment. The company issued identical statements to reporters from TechCrunch and The Information, saying, “David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company so as not to distract from the growth of the company. Elimination team , product and, most importantly, our community. to build a diverse, inclusive and empowering world. “ Dobrik is currently under fire for assault allegations directed against members of his hugely popular creator collective known as Vlog Squad. Insider reported last week that a young woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted by a member of the Dom Zeglaitis Squad during a video shoot in 2018. And Joseth “Seth” François, the only black member of the Squad until his departure in 2019, told Buzzfeed earlier this year that a “prank” where he was made to kiss a disguised member of the team was in fact an assault, as he did not consent to kiss that person, and also spoke of racist and callous “jokes” culture during his collective mandate. In one video posted on March 16, Dobrik specifically apologized to Francois, and expressed “[disappointment] with some of [his] friends ”, saying that he does not“ defend any form of misconduct ”. Comments on the video, titled “Let’s Talk”, have been disabled. A number of brands have has terminated partnerships or agreements with Dobrik ever since the Vlog Squad allegations came to light. This story is developing … If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, call the free and confidential national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or access 24/7 online help by visiting online.rainn.org.







