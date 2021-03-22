90 Days: Single Life: Broken Bones and Crushed Hearts (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJORspoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of90 Day: The Single Life]

There is no stopping these90 daysfan favorites to find love. As Brittany steps out of her comfort zone, Ed desperately tries to escape Liz’s friend label. Additionally, Fernanda confronts her estranged father and Colt faces his fears of reuniting with his ex Jess to prove to the new love Vanessa who has matured. It seems like there is more pain to be felt before you heal those damaged hearts!

Ed: Friend Zone plus?

Ed’s quest to escape the Friends Zone becomes more complicated as he attempts to woo Liz. Ed reveals to the camera that a relationship with his past love lasted 13 years. We used to work in a restaurant and I had a crush on her, and I would ask her what I thought was a date, but it wasn’t, she was just hungry, Ed admits. We did it all together. . For 13 years, I didn’t have the balls to tell him how I felt. When I finally did she said no I don’t see you that way. She ended up moving to San Francisco and getting married a month later, which was quite strange.

Ed doesn’t want to be chained anymore and asks his mother to meet Liz to give her opinion. He sets up an adorable backyard date for Liz, complete with dinner and drinks, and serves Liz and her mom. Welcome to Big Eds Restaurant! He’s joking. Meanwhile, Liz is still feeling things and finds it strange to meet Ed’s mom after just two dates.

Ed plans to go for the first kiss with Liz, and it does NOT go as planned. Ed awkwardly grabs Liz’s face as she leaves, and brushes her nose with his lips as Liz turns away. You can not do this! she jokes, although the movement is extremely aggressive. It repelled me. I didn’t know you were going for this, Liz continues. Ed swears it was spontaneous (it wasn’t), and Liz leaves but comes back quickly to make it clear that she cares about Ed, but not in a romantic way yet.

I did not expect that. I just thought we were on the same page about being super slow, Liz explains. I can’t imagine you in my life.

Ed apologizes through tears. The minute you don’t believe there is someone for you, it’s over, he says.

Brittany: crashing into love

Brittany wakes up next to Justin, but tells the camera that they weren’t intimate. Im trying to make sure he’s there for the right things, Brittany promises. She’s also still torn between Justin and Terence.

Brittany and Justin go on an ATV on a depressed and dirty adventure. Justin admits he’s falling for Brittany a bit and promises her that she can trust him more than his exes.

However, their fun turns sour after Brittany turns her ATV upside down and goes to the emergency room. I was in the air just praying that I would come and live. It was really scary, but Justin rushed to my side, explains Brittany. I discovered that I had parted my shoulder and broken my collarbone.

Could Brittanys’ accident be the catalyst for her romance with Justin? Justin just shows me how he is as a partner, but I don’t want to fall too soon, she said. I have done this in the past and I always end up hurting myself.

Fernanda: confronting her father

Fernanda visits her grandparents and plans to reconcile with her estranged father. Her father had Fernanda when he was a teenager and explains that he regrets not being there for her. I was a fucking mess. I just had a lot of bad influences telling me to run, apologies Fernandas’ father. I was not a father. I was like a sperm donor back then.

Fernanda cries that for years she thought her father was gone because he hated her. I just want to move on, I need to heal this feeling of abandonment, she admits. His father owns everything and apologizes. They kiss and tell each other that they will always love each other.

Foal: Black Hole Heart

Likewise, Colt and Vanessa spent the night together but these two admit to being mutually beneficial the night before. I think we need a bigger bed, Colt jokes. He invites Vanessa to bring her touch to his interior decoration. He also compares Vanessas’ love to the approach of a black hole that seems to move away as it gets closer. Colt still finds time to complain about his ex-wife Larissa!

Vanessa even says Colt treated Jess like a side chick and cheated on Jess with both Vanessa and other women. I don’t think you ever told her the truth about when we started sleeping together, Vanessa reveals. She doesn’t want to be in Jess’ shoes, and Colt thinks the best way to bury the ax would be to double that date with Jess and her new husband. What could possibly go wrong? Guess I have to find out next week!

Previews

Besides Colt’s big showdown against Jess, Danielle avoids Mohammeds’ comments about her scent (seriously), Mollys’s friends push Kelly to reveal her past, and Ed talks with his brother about what to do with Liz. But back to the main event: Colt is a trash man, Jess scolds. We can’t wait to see this reunion of cheating exes!

90 days: the life of a single person,Sundays, discovery +