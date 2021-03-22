Britney Spears’ mom Lynne dances to ‘toxic’ at Dallas bar: watch – Hollywood life





Britney Spears’ mother Lynne was spotted at a Dallas club dancing to her daughter’s hit song “Toxic” without a face mask. A social media user spotted Britney spears‘ mom Lynne in a Dallas bar, dancing and singing to the pop star’s hit song “Toxic.” In an Instagram story, the user zoomed in on Lynne, who was wearing a white blouse, black pants, black jacket and boots. “Lynne Spears dancing to her daughters’ music at LA Roundup,” the fan captioned the clip, marking the Round-Up Saloon and Texas Dance Hall. “Yes, it’s her, I asked her,” user IG clarified. When the video was reposted on Twitter, some called Lynne ‘iconic’ while many others were quick to notice her behavior was irresponsible during a pandemic – especially since she was not wearing a mask. Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears was spotted at a gay club in Dallas dancing to “Toxic.” https://t.co/2iUQ4Gcu10 – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2021 It comes just days after Britney responded to fans who were concerned about her social media activity. The pop star, who was at the center of the revolution Coaching Britney Spears Documentary about her 13-year guardianship battle with her father, took to Instagram on March 18 to share a post. “It was yesterday… no, I’m not kidding! Real shit story… it was yesterday !!!!!! She captioned the carousel post, which featured a series of selfies wearing a blue and white off-the-shoulder cropped top. Still, some fans weren’t buying it. “Nope. I’m sorry Britney doesn’t swear in her captions. Try again daddy spears, ”wrote one follower, while another commented,“ Ok, but I still don’t believe it, and looks like she cried. Although she has been active on social media since the documentary’s release, Britney was not seen physically until a recent release on March 16. She went out for lunch at the Stonehaus in Westlake Village with her protective boyfriend Sam asghari, 27, and her youngest son, Jayden james federline. Britney cut a relaxed figure in a loose light blue sweater and cropped white shorts, which she wears frequently. Fans were also happy to see that she kept her protective white mask on, as the trio walked from the restaurant to the parking lot.







