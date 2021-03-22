Entertainment
Bob Odenkirk has a very fun time fighting in new movie Nobody
Considering all the times Bob Odenkirks Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman has been beaten, beaten, bruised, threatened at gunpoint, and otherwise subjected to the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul wringer, one might reasonably assume that Odenkirk would be drawn to a movie role that would have him safely behind a computer screen in an office, or exchange witty banter in a Victorian living room, where the only weapon available is dry wit.
Maybe next time. In the frenzied action comedy Person, which premieres Thursday (my review comes later this week), Odenkirks Hutch Mansell gets hit onscreen like a pinball machine, but while Saul isn’t exactly a physical counterpuncher, Hutch retaliates with vengeance and will not stop hitting back or stabbing or fighting back until someone can not stand up. Hes a wolf in soft clothes.
Not that Hutch is all in action when we first meet him. Like Saul Goodman in his post-Albuquerque days, Hutch is a guy who has led a dangerous, sometimes violent, life but now hides in plain sight and lives such a mundane and routine-filled life, it’s like a Groundhog Day working man.
Hutch is a normal, everyday suburban dad who works in his stepfather’s tool and die factory as an accountant, Naperville-raised Odenkirk said in a recent video chat. He’s a guy who has kind of vanished into the background of life himself. The drudgery that we’ve all been feeling from the last year of the pandemic, that feeling of living the same day over and over again, we made this movie before the pandemic, but that’s really what it feels like.
It’s kind of a common thing that fathers and moms feel: I exist just to sacrifice myself to the group, to the family, and I can’t do anything on my own, I don’t own my life and make crazy choices, and of course you don’t. You must serve the family unit. It can be difficult, and I think it would be four times harder for a character like this who had this wild life before family and now has to suck it off.
Through a series of circumstances best left to the viewer to discover, Hutch reopens the door to his past life and lets choreographed, brutal, sometimes wickedly funny violence begin.
He’s a person with a background as an agent for various three-letter organizations, Odenkirk said. This past collides with the present in a scene on a bus when Hutch takes a stand against a half-dozen thugs who threaten a young girl. At first it looks like Hutch will demonstrate equalizer-type skills and wipe everyone out in 30 seconds, but it’s more of a mind-blowing, dragging, all-out brawl where anything is a weapon, and people continue to be. beaten. floor and get up, and before it’s over, Hutch and the thugs AND the bus went through hell.
With a number of painstakingly choreographed fight scenes, involving all manner of props, shards of glass, bruises, blood and bullets, you imagine that makes for long days of filming.
Yeah, but it’s super fun. It was the most fun I’ve had since being in a comedy writers’ room, said Odenkirk, whose early work includes parts for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show.
We prepare for the fight, we choreograph it, we learn it, it’s a group effort but when we arrive on the set, that must always change here and there. And then it becomes problem solving and adrenaline rush, and there’s a lot of laughs At one point in a fight, the guy who trained me, Daniel Bernhardt [who also plays one of the bad guys] maybe the greatest stuntman of our generation, he has bloody teeth, and he has a big smile, it’s 3am in Winnipeg in October, it’s freezing, he looks at me and he says, it’s like being a child, isn’t it? and I said, yes it is. We had a great time. It’s just fun to do. This is one of the reasons I hope I can make another action movie.
As for Better Call Saul, the sixth and final season has started production in New Mexico under pandemic protocols.
I was shooting Saul right now, Odenkirk said, and it’s going really well. It’s gonna be one big blast after another, it’s gonna be one hell of a final season.
