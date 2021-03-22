22 fun things to do this week (3.22.21)

This week was designed for artists, with film and opera festivals, live music, literary events and art exhibitions by the dozen.

Hear stories from food leaders during Storyslam; meet Zadie Smith at 826 Bookeaters’ Bash in Valencia; attend Chinatown Pride; and get new artwork for your walls at the annual Southern Exposure auction. Plus, check out SF’s new nightclub (yes, really!).

Immerse yourself in Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung during San Francisco Opera’s One-Month Ring Festival, with free virtual events until March 30. // sfopera.com

Get to know the all-female project management team behind the Presidio Tunnel Tops project; Zoom, Monday at 3:30 p.m. // Parksconservancy.org

Discuss Michael Eric Dyson Long Time Coming: Counting Race In America. Professor at Vanderbilt University and Seven Times New York Times The bestselling author’s new book explores the cultural imperatives of black death, police brutality, anti-darkness genealogy, and systemic racism. Sabrina Jacobs from KPFA’s “A Rude Awakening” will lead the conversation; Tuesday at 7 p.m. // Tickets (based on donations) are available on eventbrite.com.

Visit the exhibition on rare devices of tattoo artist Regina “Push” Estrada, “Ink & Isolation”. Throughout the pandemic, the owner of the Gold Leaf Ink tattoo store explored nature, botany and surrealism through hand-carved linoleum engraving; every day until April 26. // raredevice.net

Wash your Causwells cheeseburger with a craft cocktail or two. For the first time ever, thanks to a new liquor license, Marina Restaurant serves strong drinks (plus beer and wine) like Causwells Paloma (mezcal, lime, grapefruit and fino sherry) and Strawberry Slushie. (with Strawberry Gray Goose lemongrass vodka). // Reservations on causwells.com

Join the expert in food culture Mark Bittman, author of Animal, Vegetable, Junk, to find out how agriculture and food production are causing climate change and global health crises and what we can do to combat them; Wednesday at 10 a.m. // Tickets ($ 5 or $ 28 / book) can be purchased on commonwealthclub.org.

Attend 826 Valencia’s Bookeaters’ Bash (at-Home Edition) with the writer Zadie Smith and the student authors, benefiting from the free programming of 826 Valencia. VIP tickets include a Bash Box with wine and pirate goods; Thursday at 6 p.m. // Tickets ($ 100 or $ 500 / VIP) can be purchased on 826valencia.org.

Check out the fourth annual Real Food Real Stories Storyslam, with food leaders including Vinny Eng of SF New Deal, Sarah Kirnon of Miss Ollie’s and Mendocino County Shepherd and Firefighter Ruthie King. The proceeds will support members of the food community affected by the pandemic and forest fires; Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. // Details and tickets ($ 25 with add-ons) on realfoodrealstories.org

Get a sweat with Allison Tibbs, healthy and tonal lifestyle coach. This week, she will be giving a virtual, equipment-less Abs & Booty class; Thursday at 6.15 p.m. // Registration ($ 10) on allisontibbs.com

Witness the pride of Chinatown, an evening of queer art, drag performances and cocktail demonstrations; Thursday at 6 p.m. // Tickets ($ 25 for GA) on eventbrite.com

Dine at The Patio by Alexander’s Steakhouse for four courses accompanied by the wines of Alfaro Family Vineyards. The menu includes Dungeness Crab, Candied Wagyu Casoncelli, Creekstone Fillet, and more; Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. // Book ($ 165 per person) on exploretock.com

Find out how feminism can be used to challenge white supremacy during the Four Days The Womxn Festival. Speakers include MoAD’s Tayari Jones, Birchbox founder Katia Beauchamp, former SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata, designer Rebecca Minkoff and GirlTrek founder Morgan Dixon; From Thursday to Sunday. // Register ($ 98 for all access) on lovekindcure.com

Appreciate the work of 18 Racine Division graduates MFA revisited. The seventh iteration of the exhibition highlights current artistic practices and acts as a response to the instability of 2020 and its impact on academic and artistic institutions; until Saturday. // See on rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com

Play the Dan Horne Band, under a Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights light show in Chapel on Thursdays or Fridays at Felton Music Hall in Santa Cruz County. Tickets for both shows are for socially distant tables and include dinner. // Tickets are available at thechapelsf.com and eetickets.us.

Discover the video art of Paris and Berkeley. In the 836M gallery All roads lead, you will be able to see the different approaches of the minimalist video Agns Guillaume and maximalist John Sanborn; From Thursday to May 28. // Make an appointment on 836m.org.

Bid on over 100 works of art at Southern Exposure’s annual auction, Shine Together. Bonhams auctioneer Aaron Bastian will run a live virtual auction (there is also a silent auction) featuring pieces by new and established artists from the Bay Area. Local artists will keep you entertained; Friday at 7 p.m. // Save and preview the art on cbo.io.

Reserve a table at Chinatown’s stylish new nightclub, Lion’s Den. The club serves cocktails and bento boxes at socially remote, lounge-style tables. // Book a reservation on lionsdenbarandlounge.com.

To explore Walt Disney Studios and World War II exposure at the Walt Disney Family Museum to find out how Disney contributed to Allied efforts through the production of films for training, propaganda, entertainment, public service, and more. opens Friday. // Details and timed tickets on waltdisney.org

Get tickets for the Sonoma International Film Festival. In addition to drive-in screenings at the Sonoma Skypark, the multi-day festival includes a virtual lineup of feature films and short films; Wednesday to Sunday. // Buy passes and watch the films on eventive.org.

Order Che Fico Alimentari Passover Takeout. Dinner for four includes matzoh ball soup, chicory salad, grated carrots, braised brisket (or stuffed peppers for vegetarians), roasted potatoes, braised cabbage, and red wine. Add to citrus almond cake; Pick up on Saturday. // Order ($ 200) on exploretock.com.

Shop for goods from beloved Chinatown companies at the Ferry Building. Featured popup merchants include Dragon Papa Candy, China Live, Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, and The Chinatown Kite Shop. Take note of the handmade lanterns and the decor provided by the shops in Chinatown; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Details on Instagram



Shop for ornate vintage glassware curated by designer Ken Fulk; email [email protected] // Details on Instagram