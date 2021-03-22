Gary Oldman fans celebrate Oscar-winning actor on his 63rd birthday





Oscar winner actor Gary Oldman is celebrated by fans around the world in honor of his 63rd birthday. Often referred to as a “chameleon actor” who has an amazing ability to drastically change his appearance and performance from role to role, Oldman is one of the most accomplished Hollywood stars in history. In addition to earning him an Oscar and a Golden Globe, Oldman’s films have grossed over $ 11 billion worldwide, also making the Mank featured one of the highest grossing players to date. Fans will recognize Oldman in any number of roles, as the veteran actor has delivered dozens of incredible performances over the years. Some of his most popular roles include Sirius Black from Harry potter series, Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy, James Gordon in The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. For his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest hour, Oldman won the Oscar for Best Actor, and he is once again in the spotlight for his performance in Mank. RELATED: David Fincher’s Mank Wins Most Oscar Nominations of 2021, Including Best Picture In honor of Oldman’s birthday, fans took to social media to celebrate the actor’s work and their favorite roles. Wherever people might appreciate Oldman from the best, everyone is hoping the accomplished actor celebrates a wonderful 63rd birthday. “Thanks for Sid, for Dracula, Drexl, Norman, Sirius and many more. Happy Birthday to one of the real greats, living legend Gary Oldman,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Thanks for Sid, for Dracula, Drexl, Norman, Sirius and many more.

Happy birthday to one of the real greats, living legend Gary Oldman. pic.twitter.com/S6SE5fvUcD – Sam (@samfernance) March 21, 2021 “I looked at myself in the mirror and wished Gary Oldman a happy birthday today,” said another fan. “He’s such a chameleon, I could be him playing me right now.” I looked at myself in the mirror and wished Gary Oldman a happy birthday today. He’s such a chameleon, I could be him playing me right now. – Darkwing Disco Duck (@TwistedNubbins) March 21, 2021 Another Oldman fan writes: “March 21 !! The day my all-time favorite actor turns 63. Happy Birthday Gary Oldman. Absolute legend and I hope he will continue to act for a very long time. “ March 21st !! The day my all-time favorite actor celebrates his 63rd birthday. Happy birthday Gary Oldman. Absolute legend and I hope he will continue to play for a very long time. #HappyBirthdayGaryOldman#GaryOldmanpic.twitter.com/mHAbw8wgdH – LdMistery (@ Cinephile1994) March 21, 2021 “Gary Oldman’s birthday. WOW! Happy birthday,” a tweet said. “I’ve seen you in so many memorable roles and people that we should hate, but not. We LOVE every character you bring to life. Drexel Spivey, Sid Vicious and Winston Churchill are all characters that cannot be created by anyone. otherwise NEVER! “ Gary Oldman’s birthday. WOW! Happy Birthday. I’ve seen you in so many memorable roles and people that we should hate but not. We LOVE every character you bring to life. Drexel Spivey, Sid Vicious and Winston Churchill are all characters that cannot be played by anyone else EVER! pic.twitter.com/ic9ovWulGH – Merk Rael (@ MerkRael0707) March 21, 2021 Posting a photo of Oldman, another fan wrote: “Happy Birthday, GOD! Happy Birthday, KING! Happy Birthday, Gary Oldman!” Happy birthday, GOD! Happy birthday, KING! Happy birthday, Gary Oldman! pic.twitter.com/Ynir9dxI2E – Patri (@PatriGActriz) March 21, 2021 And another big fan tweeted: “I send my love and best wishes to Gary Oldman from the bottom of my heart on his birthday and for playing one of my heartwarming, n hp favorite, sirius black characters so beautifully, nobody could ‘ve done it like that but you, thank you very much you are amazing i love you. “ I send my love and best wishes to Gary Oldman from the bottom of my heart on his birthday and for portraying one of my heartwarming, hp favorite n, sirius black characters so beautifully no one could have done it like this but you, thank you so much you are amazing i love you – pink (@gwouldieforh) March 21, 2021 Any Oldman fan will want to see him in his latest movie Mank, which released on Netflix in December. Written by Jack Fincher and directed by David Fincher, the film stars Oldman as Citizen Kane co-author Herman J. Mankiewicz. A big hit with critics, the film is up for a plethora of Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried and Best Director for David Fincher. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. Happy birthday, Gary Oldman! Happy Birthday Gary Oldman pic.twitter.com/Sb2Uowz3xa – rafa.es (@rafal_es) March 21, 2021 Happy Birthday to Gary Oldman, star of Dracula by Bram Stoker (1992), Hannibal (2001), The Backwoods (2006), The Unborn (2009), Red Riding Hood (2011), Mary (2019) and A Place Among The Dead (2020). Other credits include Sid and Nancy (1986), Leon (1994), and Darkest Hour (2017) pic.twitter.com/TX1jCMsQmV – Horror31 (@ Horror31) March 21, 2021 The great Gary Oldman is celebrating his 63rd birthday today! What else to say about this legendary actor. He is as talented as he is versatile. Which of her performances was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/h1xd0ghrm4 – The epilogue (@Epiloguers) March 21, 2021 I wanted to wish Gary Oldman a happy 63rd birthday, I was going to find pictures of these 4 roles, but I see someone had the same idea !! https://t.co/C4frcIfEEt – Viceroy (@ Hench4L) March 21, 2021 Happy Birthday to Mr. Gary Oldman! pic.twitter.com/lDlMAlptCo – Morgan Creek (@Morgan__Creek) March 21, 2021 Topics: Mank, Birthdays







