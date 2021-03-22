Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal Takes New Project After COVID; Hollywood veteran to star in Combat Control as Air Force CCT
Jake Gyllenhaal would soon begin his next Combat Control project, where he will try out the role of Air Force CCT John Chapman, who died in action on March 4, 2002.
After COVID, Jake Gyllenhaal is finally embarking on a new project! According to Deadline, the 40-year-old actor will star in the new movie Combat Control. The film will highlight the true story of Air Force TCC John Chapman, who died in action on March 4, 2002 in Afghanistan. Fifteen years after his death, Air Force Captain Cora Alexander is tasked with investigating whether he is a worthy Medal of Honor recipient, although there are no eyewitnesses of its actions and the secrecy of its operation. By discovering the truth, she finds her own path to self-forgiveness and personal redemption.
John Chapman was posthumously awarded the medal on August 22, 2018, and the US government allowed his story to be released to the public, giving people a rare glimpse of an incredibly small, secretive, and highly decorated unit of the US military. John was the first Air Force member to receive this award from Vietnam. The project will be led by Sam Hargrave, known for his work on the Netflix action hit Extraction with Chris Hemsworth. Sam is actually a former stunt coordinator and was Chris Evans’ voiceover for the Avengers and Captain America movies.
On a personal level, in May, Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about focusing on his personal life and revealed that he wanted to start a family. The Hollywood star said he neglected his personal life for years to focus on his career and work, but that will change now. During an interaction with British Vogue, the actor was asked if he ever saw himself having children, and the actor completely agreed. Yes of course I do, he immediately responded by stating that life is all about kids and art.
ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal admits he’s’ in love with sourdough; says’ he’s entered hipster world ‘
