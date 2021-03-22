Entertainment
What are your favorite favorites?
If you are prompted to choose your favorite movies, chances are you can quickly remove the titles. I’ve found that for the most part people, including me, like to talk about entertainment.
My top five movies change often. Here they are as of March 16, 2021.
1. Jaws
2. The silence of the lambs
3. True Grit (John Wayne)
4. The Outlaw Josey Wales
5. (tie) Batman Begins / Unforgiven
I can tell you many lines from those movies, including the best oneeliner EVER from Clint Eastwood’s character, Josey Wales – “Dyin ‘ain’t much of a living boy.”
The same goes for restaurants. Family and friends love to give unsolicited recommendations and tell you “YOU MUST GO”. With that, here are my top five:
1. Toro Loco (Portsmouth, OH)
2. Check Tock Diner (NYC)
3. Del Frisco’s Steakhouse (Fort Worth, Texas)
4. Keegan’s Seafood Grille (Sand Key, Florida)
5. Hickie’s Hamburgers (New Boston, OH)
How about the best vacation spots?
My top five include:
1. Alaska
2. Fort Myers
3. Clearwater
4. Las Vegas
5. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
My top five recording artists are:
1. Elvis Presley
2. Billy Joel
3. Norah Jones
4. Johnny Cash
5. Angie Duduit
You got the idea. People like to discuss things that make them happy.
But could you tell me your five favorite Bible verses? Or would you like to stare into space with a puzzled look on your face? Perhaps this is the same expression you gave your fourth-grade teacher when she asked you for the homework you forgot to do.
What about your favorite scripture? Surely you have one.
When I spoke to David Hess, a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, he not only told me his, he recited it and told me why he loved Galatians 2:20.
I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; however, not I, but Christ lives in me; and the life that I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.
“This is one of my favorite verses because the verse, especially Paul, talks about his identity in Christ and who he is through what happened through Jesus’ death and resurrection,” m ‘he said on the pitch at Progressive Field in Cleveland. “It’s just something that I want the world to be aware of, who I live for and who I play this game for.”
David had no idea what I was going to ask him. I just asked what was her favorite verse and why. He then told me the verse verbatim and explained the reason for his choice. For him, it was part of a normal conversation.
It was as if he repeated his answer – but he hadn’t.
David clearly articulated his beliefs and why this scripture is so special to him.
Over the past two years, I have interviewed several professional athletes and asked them about their favorite verses. Most of them told me – and most of them could recite it to me. Could you?
My top five include:
1. Commit your works to the Lord, and your thoughts will be established. (Proverbs 16: 3)
2. Now, the God of hope fills you with all joy and peace by believing, that you may be abundant with hope, by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)
3. And above all, put charity, which is the bond of perfection. (Colossians 3:14)
4. I can do everything through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)
5. And we know that all things work together for good for those who love God, for those who are called according to his purpose. (Romans 8:28 – actually my wife’s favorite)
When you memorize a verse, it can provide you with inspiration and encouragement when you need it most.
Try to find one that is meaningful to you and make sure you memorize it. Because you never know when someone might approach you unexpectedly and ask you to recite your favorite verse in the Bible. Find “your” verse.
David didn’t expect me to ask this when I approached him – but he was ready. Are you?
You can read stories like David’s in my book Dugout Devotions II: Inspirational Hits from MLB’s Best which just released last week.
And by the way, David’s favorite movie is Gladiator; her favorite breakfast is bacon and eggs, and her favorite vacation spots must include the beach or the mountains.
The opinion of this writer is theirs and not the opinion of this journal
Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend the Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of CYLE Agency.
