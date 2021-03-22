Learn more about talented actor and former ice hockey player Tyler Gallant (Q&A) – Celeb Secrets

Actor and former pro-ice hockey player Tyler gallant has quite a portfolio to itself and is set to add even more to it this year.

At the age of 12, Gallant began to excel at ice hockey and was quickly recruited to play for some East Coast teams. By the time he went to college he started playing professionally and will continue to do so for the next four years until he rediscovers his love for the theater.

My love for theater and cinema started at the age of 7 making home movies with his friends and cousins, Gallant shared with Celeb Secrets. The university presented a golden opportunity to continue my studies on my lifelong passion for theater and cinema in a more aggressive way; I immersed myself in classes in theater, theater, film studies and film criticism.

He has since moved to Los Angeles (he is originally from Boston) and immersed himself in the world we know and love: Hollywood.

Gallants show credits include General hospital, TWA, Tales from the Old Town 11 and starred in films such as Kevin vanhooks Alpha wolf and Marcel Walzs Blinded.

Film roles were some of Gallant’s most difficult jobs, given that his characters couldn’t speak, so he really had to focus on being able to express the work with just his expressions.

I had to learn to convey all of my thoughts and communication through my face and eyes. These roles have definitely taught me how much we take for granted the ability to converse verbally, he said of his roles in Alpha wolf and Blinded.

Later this year, you can prepare to see Gallant gearing up for the release of new projects he’s working on, one of which includes a sequel to Blinded, entitled Pretty boy. Pretty boy will take place where the first film left off and give viewers a better understanding of Gallants’ character in the film.

Read the rest of our interview with Tyler below and learn more about what led him to become an actor and who are his biggest inspirations!

Celeb Secrets: Hi, Tyler! How are you? How has this weird quarantine year been for you?

Tyler Gallant:“Hi guys, thank you very much for inviting me here! I’m doing great thank you, it’s been a crazy, crazy year for sure. This past year has had a whole list of challenges, but through those challenges I have had many opportunities to grow. I had many new opportunities and many blessings presented themselves. It’s been an adventure that’s sure to be, but there have certainly been silver liners.

CS: For all the readers who don’t already know you, can you tell us more about yourself?

TG: “Absolutely, I’m a US-born actor and a former pro-ice hockey player. I was born in Boston, MA and am of Native American / Canadian and European descent. My first love was the theater, but he had always been involved in various sports. At the age of 12, I really started to excel at ice hockey and played for various selected teams. I played college hockey for St. Norbert College and Arizona State University, where I also studied theater and journalism. After college I signed pro and played [for] 4 years professionally. My love for theater and cinema started at the age of 7 making movies at home with my friends and cousins. The university presented a golden opportunity to continue my studies on my lifelong passion for theater and cinema in a more aggressive way; I immersed myself in classes in theater, theater, film studies and film criticism. To date, I have acted and / or been in a wide variety of media: film, television, radio, web series, commercials, promotions, and models. Since being in Los Angeles, I have studied for years with some of the best coaches in Los Angeles.

CS: So not only do you play, but you’ve also played professional hockey, which are two distinctive worlds. Have you discovered any similarities between the two or are they as different as you might think?

TG: “That’s a very good question, it’s one that I have thought about many times after seeing many times many connections between the two worlds. When hockey ended professionally for me I wasn’t sure early on what I was going to do from a career standpoint then my friend, mentor and former NHL all-star Sean Burke said that I should start playing again. I ended up following his advice. I started to be a full time actor and after doing a few movies in Arizona I moved to Los Angeles in 2012. Soon after I arrived in Los Angeles I ended up being invited to skate with the entertainment hockey group Jerry Bruckheimers and I not only met friends of the moment, but also booked work through him. Hockey and theater have constantly brought me opportunities. I will always be grateful for the game of hockey and what it brought to me.

CS: Did hockey in any way prepare you for the entertainment industry?

TG: “It’s something I think about often, hockey absolutely prepared me for the entertainment industry. The position of [a] the goalkeeper is such a difficult position, not only physically but especially mentally. The discipline, focus, team spirit and mental toughness that I learned as a professional goalkeeper have helped me a lot in my acting career. As the goalkeeper, you are the last line of defense for your team. Unfortunately, you’re either the hero or the scapegoat – usually nothing in between. Developing this type of mental toughness prepared me for the mental toughness to be a player in an industry and city as competitive as Los Angeles.

CS: Now I read that you had a love for theater and cinema at a young age. You used to make movies at home with your cousins ​​and friends. What exactly influenced this hobby of the time?

TG: “Oh, yeah, it was so much fun doing all of these movies as a kid, from original content to revamping our favorite Hollywood movies. As far back as I can remember I have always had a very active and vivid imagination and used to pretend all the time. One of my older cousins ​​Dennis Hurley, who is a very talented actor and writer, recruited my seven year old self to be the demonic killer child in his horror film Nightmare. After focusing [of] my imagination to do something creative like make a movie, I was absolutely addicted and the rest is history.

CS: While studying filmmaking, what is one of the most important things you learned about theater or industry in general?

TG: “Having been in this business for quite some time now, I was told very early on and what has become more and more evident is that if you want it enough, don’t give up because those who stay have enough long end up getting there. This goes hand in hand with the actors who say that when you make it an overnight success 12 years in the making. It is a very difficult business and there is so much talent in this city that you have to keep moving forward if you want to enough.

CS: Of all the roles you’ve played, which was the most difficult to dive into?

TG: “I would say that my roles in Alpha wolf and Blinded were both difficult because my characters couldn’t speak. I had to learn to convey all of my thoughts and communication through my face and eyes. These roles have definitely taught me how much we take for granted the ability to converse verbally.

CS: Which actors inspire you the most and why? And the directors?

TG:“There are three actors who really inspire me creatively: Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, and Viggo Mortensen. These actors inspire me so much because they’re not only prominent men but also character actors, which is a rare combination. Personally, I also strive to be a leading player. A director that I would absolutely love to work with would be Clint eastwood because I believe he is the last living legend of Hollywood’s golden age. Having the opportunity to learn from Clint Eastwood would be invaluable.

CS: If you could be chosen in any movie, which actors / actresses would you like to work with?

TG: “The actors I would absolutely love to work with would be: Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Viggo Mortensen, Matthew McConaughey, Woody harrelson, Jack Nicholson, Robert Downey Jr. These actors are all so brilliant to me in so many ways, they’re all so versatile as well.

CS: Do you have any future projects in preparation?

TG: “I have two films which should be released this year, the sequel to Blinded,Pretty boy, and Obscura. Pretty boy takes place where Blinded left and really explains to you the origin of the pretty boy and the understanding of how and why he did what he did. Obscura is a sci-fi / horror / action thriller that pits: outlaw bikers, a military special forces team, and an unknown entity against each other. I play a Native American outlaw biker who really conveys a warrior spirit. “

CS: What do you expect from 2021 in terms of your career?

TG: “I really have the feeling that 2021 will be a decisive year for me not only for my work, but also for moving forward in my acting career.”

CS: What advice would you give to aspiring actors?

TG: “I would say: learn as much as you can, set your goals, try to figure out what kind of actor you are, find your strengths, find your core group of creative friends, and most importantly, keep going.”

CS: Finally, since we’re Celeb Secrets, is there anything people would be surprised to know about you?

TG: “I guess one thing is that since I can remember I’ve always been fascinated by villains in any story or movie. I think most people, especially those who have met me or who know me, would be surprised that I’ve always been inspired by bad guys. I feel like the bad guys are always the most interesting or have the most depth in the movies. I also think that by being such an imaginative person, villains tend to be more interesting and more characterful, which I find more intriguing. I have to say that although my mom hates it when I play the bad guy, she always asks me ‘When are you going to play something that I can watch?’ “