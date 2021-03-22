Company will pay you $ 2,400 to stay away from screens for 24 hours – Boston News, Weather, Sports





(CNN) – Do you fall for the deadly scroll? Put the phone away for an hour. Or, better yet, do it 24 hours – you could make $ 2,400 for it. Reviews.org, a company that tests home products and services, maintains a24 hour digital detox challenge. They’ll pay their chosen challengers over two thousand dollars to survive a whole day without a screen. “If you have the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you,” the company wrote on itswebsitewhere digital detox aspirants can go to apply. Stuck on social media? Perfect (for the contest) To help determine who should apply, the company asks thoughtful questions. “Have you always wanted to win reality competitions like American Ninja Warrior, but been too busy trying to beat Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat instead?” Reviews.org asks potential applicants. “Do you know a little too much about your old acquaintances on social media?” According to the company, the ideal candidate is someone who is “into technology” and up for a challenge. And while it might seem easy to take an Instagram detox for a day, the challenge is a bit more complex. It’s not as easy as it sounds Those selected for the challenge will not only have to swear their phones for the day, but television, games, computers, smartwatches, and smart home devices (think smart speakers) are also banned. But, the company says, microwaves are still working. Challengers will receive safes to store their electronics for 24 hours, as well as a $ 200 Amazon gift card to create a tech-free “survival kit,” the company wrote. Some suggestions for survival kits from Reviews.org include a typewriter to replace computers, stationery to replace texts, and paints and brushes to replace the fine art of the selfie. Challengers will need to review the Survival Kit and give their opinion on the experience after completing the challenge – but they will do so while holding the coveted “2021 Digital Detox Challenger” title. Screen time is a growing health risk Business Challenge Comes at a Time of ‘Screen Time’ Growsnew meaning. The pandemic has forced many people towork abroadand students atstudy online, making screens a necessity more than ever. According to a 2019reportFrom nonprofit Common Sense Media, American teens spent an average of more than seven hours a day on screen media for entertainment alone. “We have a feeling someone needs a break,” Reviews.org wrote. To apply, the company asks for a bit of personal information and a 100-word question about why you are right to take the challenge. Applications will be open until March 26 and the winners will be announced on the companyYoutubeMarch 29 page. (Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos