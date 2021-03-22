An exhilarating getaway – The Tennessee Tribune

The choice of the perfect destination is overwhelming. Distinct landscapes and regional charms appeal to the world. For an exhilarating Mexican coastal getaway with stunning tropical views, consider Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The coastal city lies along the Pacific coast and will win you over with its island beauty and hospitality.

TO EXPLORE

Old Vallarta, accessible by cobblestone roads, is lined with red tin-roofed buildings along steep hills. I was mesmerized by the rustic charm of the historic town, painted with colorful storefronts, adorned with bright orange and pink exteriors and arched wooden shutters. The Sierra Madre Mountains serve as a backdrop throughout the city, which sits along Banderas Bay. At the heart of the city is the ornate Nuestra Seora de Guadalupe Church or Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, drawing attention to its crown on the roof.

Nearby, the Malecon, 12 blocks from daytime shopping and nightlife entertainment along Banderas Bay, draws locals and tourists alike. An amphitheater offers daily entertainment every evening. It is a lively place where indigenous dancers will perform on the sidewalks, as outdoor clubs generate all genres of music.

A must stop for traditional Mexican cuisine is at The Arrayn restaurant in the heart of the old town. The quaint restaurant has an open courtyard with an Arrayn tree, offering drinks made with sweet and sour arrayn fruit. Vibrant local prints add character to the walls. The atmosphere is as comforting as the food. I started with the crispy roasted cricket tacos, which offered a nutty flavor. The protein-rich insects are organically grown and imported from Oaxaca, southern Mexico. Sautéed and served with tomato and avocado salsa in corn tortillas, they offer a light crunch. Think about braving the aperitif with a 100% locally grown Arrayn margarita. For the starter, I chose the beef barbacoa which was divine. Tender steamed beef is prepared in an avocado leaf with plantain leaf and thyme. It was tasty and juicy and served with a Nopal cactus salad and borracha salsa. The cactus is a bit gooey, comparable to okra.

TO PLAY

Day trip to Las Caletas

Experience the perfect day trip to Las Caletas, once the private home of director John Huston. Accessible only by boat, the area offers a harmonious blend of tropical vegetation, mountains and coastal beauty. Adventures of Vallarta offers an all-inclusive trip (with buffet, snacks and drinks) to paradise. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a welcome buffet including homemade corn tortillas and fresh hibiscus juice. After light refreshments, I was free to choose my class for the next four hours. Whether it’s relaxation, low intensity or high intensity activity, there are plenty of options. Cross the side of the mountain to take on a zipline, relax in the spa, relax in a hammock along the beach, kayak, canoe or snorkel. Teens have their own space for discovery and adventure. I found my place on a wooden raft anchored in the water, complete with a hammock, a tropical plant and two beach chairs. After a nap, I opted for more relaxing time on one of the adults-only balconies on the cliffs in the mountains. Another great activity was the cooking class. There was one about making guacamole and another where seafood paella was being made, which would be served in the lunch buffet. Give a passion fruit margarita while learning to cook island cuisine. After enjoying all the recreational activities, a rich buffet is offered, which includes fresh seafood and tropical fruits. Customers dine along the cliffs at outdoor tables.

STAY

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa is the place to stay, with hardworking, warm and friendly staff, consistent with the hospitality of the whole region. An open-air courtyard offers a mini tropical rainforest at the center of the hotel rooms. I had a view of old Vallarta and the mountains from my balcony, which lit up with city lights at night. The spacious complex in a prime location on the beach, with an infinity pool facing the beach. A poolside coconut bar serves fresh, made-to-order coconuts, with one of the many alcoholic or non-alcoholic additions to coconut water. I hydrated with a Skinny Coco, made from coconut water mixed with cucumber, mint and ginger.

Fried lobster tacos, topped with queso and coleslaw, are a staple at seaside restaurant Las Casitas. Another winner is the red snapper which is divine. I was served a hearty serving of the fresh catch, which is marinated with a sweet mango Thai chili and served with udon noodles and vegetables. The chili was not overwhelming, offering a hint of flavor. I also savored the seafood soup made with hearty bites of fresh fish including lobster, snapper and crab in a savory tomato broth. And then there’s the ceviche, which is a staple of the coastal restaurant. Choices include fresh red snapper or shrimp, which are diced and mixed with succulent citrus fruits including lemon, lime as well as cilantro, onion and tomato.

To pamper yourself even more, take the time to enjoy the Ohtli Spa. I have found the 80 minute Fire Opal Balancing Stone Therapy massage to be extremely beneficial for muscle contraction. The basalt stones were not too hot and improved the massage experience.

Mexican fire opal is said to stimulate circulation and provide energy.