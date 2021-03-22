



According to a new study, Diesel wine is the most dangerous pilot in Hollywood action movies. However, he wasn’t in any of the movies that had the most cars destroyed onscreen, which is Transformers 3 and The Matrix Reloaded. Diesel’s Car Wrecking Crown finds him beating some of his peers who have been in the action game much longer than him, including his own. Fast and furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is tied for tenth place with Jason Statham with 18 vehicles destroyed on screen. According to Car Scrap Comparison, Vin Diesel is the most dangerous driver in Hollywood action movies. The Fast and furious the franchise helped him reach the total of 61 destroyed cars, of which 57 were behind the wheel. Fast and Furious 5 is the movie that pushed Diesel over the edge to narrowly beat Bruce Willis, who is at number 2. The fifth installment alone saw the actor destroy 30 cars. Willis had a longer career than Diesel and destroyed 60 vehicles, although he was behind the wheel for only 35 of them. RELATED: More Hobbs & Shaw Sequels, Multiple Quick & Furious Spinoffs Coming, Producer Confirms The Die hard The franchise has helped Bruce Willis rack up the high numbers, which also includes a snowmobile wreck and a helicopter. Surprisingly, Tom Cruise only has 19 wrecks on the big screen, although he shoots down an F-14 Tomcat in Top Gun should count as at least two wrecks. Cruise is known for his skills as an off-screen pilot, which could be a source of pride for him while directing films. Nicholas Cage is number 8 on the list with 22 vehicles destroyed. At number 7 is Daniel Craig, who has the James bond franchise to thank for its 24 vehicles destroyed on the big screen. Of those 24, Craig was behind the wheel in only 20 of these crashes. Tom Hardy is next on the list with 26 vehicles to his name. Interestingly, Hardy would only have been behind the wheel of two of these wrecks. John wick Star Keanu Reeves takes fifth place in Hollywood’s Most Dangerous Drivers Study with 30 vehicles, including 21 he drove. Matt Damon is at number 4 with 35 wrecks on screen, thanks to the Bourne franchise. More than 30 of these wrecks occurred as Matt Damon played Jason Bourne, who would likely have to take some fictional driving lessons from Tom Cruise. Arnold Schwarzenegger is number 3 with 52 surprising wrecks. One would have thought that Schwarzenegger would have been the undisputed King of the Wrecks, but Bruce Willis and Vin Diesel ended up having more. That being said, Arnold was cast as the number one celebrity to take on an alien invasion, so he’s definitely a step ahead of his competition with that. The Scrap Car Comparison Website is responsible for the study on the most dangerous drivers. Topics: Fast and Furious

