The Queen News: Her Majesty ‘plans a campaign for diversity’

The Queen will appoint a diversity czar to help modernize the monarchy, according to a report.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the proposal follows claims made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their interview with Oprah.

This decision would be recognition of the fact that “there is still a lot to do”.

As a result, it is said to cover Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace.



The Queen reacted to media coverage of US interviews with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: CBS YouTube)

The Queen News: A campaign for diversity is planned



Staff will be undertaking a “listen and learn” exercise over the next few weeks on how to defend minority rights.

And, in order to improve representation, companies and experts will be consulted.

A source said: “It is a problem that has been taken very seriously in every household.

“We have the policies, procedures and programs in place, but we haven’t seen the progress that we would like and accept that more needs to be made. We can always improve.

Work to do this has been going on for quite some time.

“We are not afraid to look for new ways to approach it. The work to do this has been going on for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.

The plans are believed to have gained momentum after Meghan claimed a family member inquired about Archies’ skin color.

Neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh has been targeted by these allegations.



Prince William responded directly to Harry and Meghan’s claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal response to Harry and Meghan’s claims



The Palace responded to Oprah’s interview by noting that it took the claims “very seriously.”

But it was also said that “memories may vary” depending on the events.

And in the following days, Prince Williams said: “We are really not a racist family.”

Nonetheless, the Mail reports that the racism allegations are not formally investigated by the palace.

‘It’s frustrating for them’

But Gayle King, an American cat personality and friend of the Sussexes, said Meghan had documented evidence to back up her claims.

Ms King said: ‘It’s frustrating for them to see this is a racial conversation about the Royal Family when they only wanted the Royal Family to step in and tell the press to stop with false stories that are unfair, inaccurate, and definitely racially biased. . “



Prince Charles spoke about inclusive faith measures (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen News: The Royals have ‘a history of celebrating diversity’



Insiders said the royal family had “a strong reputation for celebrating diversity.”

In addition to supporting hundreds of charities, William has supported campaigns against racism in sport.

Prince Charles has even been criticized for defending diversity.

He made critical headlines in 1994 when he said he wanted to be a “defender of the faith” rather than a “defender of the faith” when he was king.

