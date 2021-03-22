Seascape Resort Miramar Beach to host Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Grace Potter

MIRAMAR BEACH Andy Levine thinks people might enjoy the holidays.

Now more than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic leaving people feeling isolated and stressed is how the part-time resident of Northwest Florida came up with the idea for Moon Crush, a five-day social distancing musical vacation at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. From their own private coves, guests can watch lineup with TheJason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lake Street Dive, Grace Potter, Margo Price, Shovels & Rope, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty and more.

I’m so excited to see people who have quarantined or are living these lives we all live enjoying the ocean, and these days they are in their cove with each other relax and feel for the first time. long time on vacation and being with people they have missed so much, “said Levine.” I love watching this.

Moon Crush runs from April 26 to May 1 and offers reserved music passes for groups, as well as passes to stay at one of the more than 300 beachfront homes and condos. will have private viewing areas. Participants must provide proof of a negative COVID test.

For more information visit Mooncrush.live.

The idea has been on Levines’ mind ever since the pandemic hit the U.S. He intended to visit Miramar Beach with his children for spring break in 2020, but it was canceled due to the ‘ban on short-term rentals.

He ended up renting space for 30 days instead and bought a house soon after.

Getting to know the area and people watching vacationing and staying home together and going to the beach together and the cases continued to stay down, that was interesting, Levine said. People find a way to go on vacation.

Levine has 20 years of experience promoting concerts and festivals, he said. From there, an idea began to form.

I worked on the golf courses a lot and noticed Seascape Resort had a nice golf course right across from the beach, Levine said. I told them about doing an event and they gave me a few weeks that would be good times. I have met with many vacation rental management companies to see who would let us rent a house to them. We were able to put together 300 houses and two holes on a golf course to organize a safe musical holiday.

Although he designed the lineup with a lot of diversity, Levine prioritized the quality of the musicians’ live performances. All the artists he saw or others had seen in the past five to ten years and enjoyed their performances very much.

After being around this for like 20 years, when you ask people what kind of music they like, most people say I like a little bit of everything, Levine said. That’s really what we were doing, trying to bring together different big live bands without it being a specific genre. If you knew the bands they would be awesome. If you didn’t know, you’d be like, Wow, I didn’t know these bands existed.

Music will occupy the eighth and ninth holes of the golf course. Everything will be booked, Levine said.

Everyone will have their own private coves, that’s what called them, Levine said. They will be roped up on sections away from adjacent coves. I was going to ask everyone to wear a mask when they’re not in a cove.

People will also have the option to purchase a cooler from the sponsor and refill it or use an app to have food and drink delivered to their cove.

We think we can do it in a really safe way and allow the people in their cove to enjoy the people they haven’t been able to see in the past year, Levine said.

Moon Crushis is based on a series of similar events that Levine has hosted on Atlanta golf courses. They were built around a concept of a date night, he said.

The idea was not to let the full moon pass without crushing the people you care about most, Levine said. We created this brand of date where couples would come to their country club and marry performers on stools to tell stories and sing songs, as a storytelling environment. They will be on blankets and chairs. It was a great way to unplug. Golf courses are great sites; lots of land, lots of infrastructure, superb welcome teams.

After doing this for several years, Levine thought the Miramar Beach event was similar.

We built it around the full moon and plan to do it in the fall around the harvest moon, Levine said. We thought how fun it would be to create an event and remind you to be intentional about who you invite and hang out with people.

The event also has a charitable component. The staff at Seascape Resort asked how this could help.

I said, this event is all about people being lucky enough to be safe with people they haven’t seen in a year, Levine said. While we haven’t all seen people for a year; theres another group that had even more difficulty. Not only did they not see the people, but they are the ones taking care of the people.

Four artists reached out to their fans asking them to name a frontline worker who deserved to be celebrated. The following people were selected to receive a two-bedroom condo for the week and music passes for themselves and three other people: Eliza Parsons, an occupational therapist from Philadelphia, Mississippi; Jessie Whittenburg, a registered nurse from Muncie, Indiana; Jessica Perry, a sexual assault advocate from Knoxville, Tennessee; and Casey McCarthy, medical assistant at UIC New York.

It was so sweet, Levine said. The stories are amazing. It was really, really powerful, some of the things these people survived.

Levine has also partnered with Alaqua Animal Shelter to give back.

When I came here I started asking people, Hey what would you do if you were with me? Who should I know in this area? Levine said. Everyone said Laurie Hood with Alaqua Animal Refuge. They were like, this woman is one of the most amazing women you will ever meet.

When Levine met her, they immediately decided to collaborate.

It’s amazing what they do, says Levine. They’re going to have volunteers driving golf carts so people can take a walk if they don’t want to walk the entire way and they will do so in exchange for tips for Alaqua.

Levine said he suspects it won’t be the last Moon Crush at Miramar Beach.

It’s something we really want to build, said Levine. We want to find out what’s important to the community and build something they’re really proud of at Miramar Beach. We already have dates pending in the fall and we are working on a schedule for late October, early November.