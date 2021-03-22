Indian shuttle Jwala Gutta to marry Vishnu Vishal soon, Telugu actor confirms





Indian shuttle Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal are getting married soon, the Telugu actor confirmed during Aranya (Telugu version of Kaadan) pre-release in Hyderabad. “We will link the knowledge very soon and I will become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon,” Vishal said, news agencies reported. . Pictures of the #Spider Pre-launch event today. Thank you @VenkyMama garu, Sekhar Kammula garu and Sai Madhav Burra garu for honoring the event # AranyaOnMarch26th @RanaDaggubati @ErosNow @Guttajwala @zyhssn pic.twitter.com/8dQlDprGtp – VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 21, 2021 Speaking about the badminton player, Vishal added that he wanted to thank her for being by his side throughout the filming of the movie Aranya. “I want to thank Jwala. She was a great support during the filming of this movie because she was there for me throughout,” he said. It is on September 7, 2020, – Jwala’s birthday – that Vishal surprised the shuttle by offering it. “Happy Birthday @Guttajwala. New start in LIFE … Let’s be positive and work for a better future for us Aryans, our families, friends and the people around … Need all your love and blessings guys .. # newbeginnings. Thank you @basanthjain for setting up a ringtone in the middle of the night (sic), ”he wrote on Twitter. Happy Birthday @Guttajwala New start in LIFE .. Let us be positive and work for a better future for us Aryans, our families, our friends and the people around us. Need all your love and blessings guys#new beginnings Thank you @basanthjain to organize a ringtone in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ – VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020 Vishal was previously married to Rajani from 2010 to 2018 before the couple filed for divorce. Jwala, on the other hand, tied the knot with Chetan Anand and the couple filed for divorce in 2011.







