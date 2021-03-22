Sigourney Weaver pays tribute to Alien co-star Yaphet Kotto

Bang showbiz

March 22, 2021

Sigourney Weaver says she will be ‘forever grateful’ to her Alien co-star Yaphet Kotto as she paid tribute to the actor after his death last week

Sigourney Weaver will be “forever grateful” to his “Alien” co-star Yaphet Kotto for what he brought to the iconic sci-fi film with his performance.

The 71-year-old actress starred as Ellen Ripley in Sir Ridley Scott’s space horror in 1979 alongside Kotto who died last week at the age of 81 as technician Dennis Parker and has describes his performance in the film as a “nonstop master class”.

Sigourney wrote on Twitter: “Every day Yaphet Kotto blew me away on the set of ‘Alien’. He just did it in every scene, raising the stakes higher and higher and making every scene come true. terrifying. It was a nonstop master class for me and I will always be grateful to him. Rest In Peace Parker … (sic). “

In addition to his role in “ Alien, ” Yaphet also played Bond villain Dr. Kananga / Mr. Big in the 1973 007 film “ Live and Let Die, ” in which he starred alongside of Sir Roger Moore as a legendary spy. He also worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 action film “The Running Man” and played Lieutenant Al Giardello in the long-running television series “Homicide: Life on the Street”.

His death was announced by his wife Tessie Sinahon on Facebook.

She wrote: “I am saddened and still shocked by the passing of my 24 year old husband Yaphet.

“He died last night around 10:30 pm Philippine time … You played a villain in some of your movies, but for me you are a real hero and for a lot of people too. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. “

She added, “One of Hollywood’s best actors, a legend. Rest in peace Honey, I will miss you every day, my best friend, my rocker.”

No cause of death was given.