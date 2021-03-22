Who wants a touch of Disney? Many people.

(This article is part of the California today newsletter. Register now to have it delivered to your inbox.)

Hello.

The past week has been heavy. So today we were proverbially going to Disneyland. Almost.

My colleague Brooks Barnes, who covers Hollywood, sent us this dispatch from the Magic Kingdom, on the upcoming Disneylands opportunity. reopening scheduled for next month to have just a touch of Disney:

Disneyland will open for the first time in over a year on April 30. How many churros should Mickey and Minnie stock to meet pent-up demand?

Tickets have yet to go on sale and capacity, at least as long as the coronavirus remains a threat, will be limited by California regulators. But let’s put it this way: There may not be enough cinnamon sugar in all of the Disney verse.

On Thursday, a month-long event kicked off at Disney California Adventure, a theme park in the shadow of Disneyland in Anaheim. A touch of disney, as the offer is called, could be seen as a trial run or a gradual reopening: for $ 75 per person (no reduced price for kids), fans can stroll around the 72-acre property where no amusement rides is not going, but costumed characters wave a distance and buy food and goods.