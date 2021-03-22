Mario Falcone: Giovanna Fletcher saved my life

Bang showbiz

Mario Falcone credited Giovanna Fletcher for saving his life after encouraging him to seek counseling after his suicide attempt.

Mario Falcone thanks his sister, Giovanna Fletcher, for saving his life.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star attempted suicide nine years ago, but was able to seek help with his mental health after the ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!’ the winner encouraged him to seek advice.

He said OK! magazine: “The ‘Mama Gi’ we saw on TV … she’s always been that. She’s super organized in a crisis and knew what to do and took me to advice.

“As a man you have your custody and I felt I had to do that kind of bravado, but she said ‘You have to open up.’ It saved my life without a doubt. “

Mario, 33, has since contacted others struggling with their mental health and is now the Ambassador for Papyrus, a national charity dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide.

He was horrified to learn that young children were considering suicide and wants to encourage his two-year-old son Parker to talk about his feelings.

The TV star added, “The idea of ​​young children even having these thoughts is shocking. I always want Parker, whom he has with his fiance Becky Miesner, to know he can talk to us, communicate what ‘he feels. You teach your kids how to walk, how to talk, I think you have to teach them to open up, so it becomes second nature.

“I know that feeling of darkness. Not everyone is as fortunate as I am to have made the transition from where I was to where I am now. I have an amazing fiancé, a wonderful son and a sense of accomplishment on my journey from where I am today. “