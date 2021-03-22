Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the overhaul





(WJW) The makers of Monopoly are looking to update the decades-old game and are asking the public for help. Game community chest cards get a makeover, toy company Hasbro mentionned in a report. The outdated beauty pageant and life insurance cards are out of date, and there are cards with topics focused on inclusiveness and helping others. All 16 cards are in the process of being refreshed, Hasbro said, with Monopoly fans able to vote on which new cards will be cut. No More Mister: Mr. Potato Head Becomes Gender Neutral

The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name over 85 years ago, and it’s clear that today the community is bigger than ever, Hasbro’s Eric Nyman. mentionned in a report. We felt that 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what the community means to them by voting on new Community Vault cards. We were really thrilled to see what new cards were voted on! You can help decide which new cards should go into the in-game community chest by voting on the Monopoly website. The company encourages people to vote on cards that “help reflect what the community means in their real lives”. Forget about real estate. You can’t afford it anyway: Hasbro launches Monopoly for Millennials

The new cards should be on the boards by the fall. The company said in addition to the map redesign, it plans to host its first Monopoly Charity Classic with a chance to win a community fund of $ 350,000. Four celebrities will compete to win a portion of the Community Chest to donate to charity.

