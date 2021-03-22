William Shatner turns 90





NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: William Shatner visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 again … [+] York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images) Getty Images

Naturally, when you think of William Shatner’s career, an immediate TV show comes to mind …Star Trek. Debut on NBC in September 1966, Star Trek wasn’t your typical sci-fi series. He is known for his cultural influence beyond anything at this time in the genre, not to mention his progressive positions on civil rights. And the precocious, then limited audience, weren’t sure what to make of it. As a result, the groundbreaking series only lasted three seasons. But it spawned a franchise destined to live on forever. And Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk was immediately followed as a classic hero, which paved the way for an Emmy-winning career that is still ongoing. William Shatner plays Captain James T. Kirk, captain of the Enterprise spaceship in the television series … [+] Star Trek. After becoming more popular in reruns after cancellation, Star Trek has gained a place in American popular culture. Bettmann Archives

Most recently, Shatner received two Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of legendary lawyer Denny Crane, first as an Outstanding Guest Actor for ABCs. The practice in 2004, then for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Spin-off Boston Legal in 2005. But Shatner, in fact, has appeared as a regular on five other television series. The first was a legal drama For the people prior to Star Trek in 1965. Continued Star Trek was ABC western The Barbary Coast in the 1975-76 season; ABC crime drama TJ Hooker from 1982 to 1986; CBS Sitcom $ # * I say my father in 2010-11; and two-season comedy reality TV series on NBC Better late than never from 2016. Emmy Award winner William Shatner at the Governer’s Ball for the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the … [+] Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 18, 2005. (Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Among Shatners’ endless television appearances was his outstanding performance as the man who spots a gremlin on the wing of the plane he was in in the October 1963 episode of The twilight zone titled Nightmare at 20,000 Feet. Parts of the plot have been repeated and parodied repeatedly in popular culture, including TV shows, movies, radio, and music. The episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” from “The Twilight Zone”, starring William Shatner, initially … [+] aired on October 11, 1963. Photo courtesy of CBS

William Shatner has also found his way to the big screen, with memorable roles in films including Miss friendliness facing Sandra Bullock in 2000 (and her sequel Miss Conviviality 2: Army and Fabulous 2 in 2005), and seven of Star Trek movies to date. His first credited film role dates back to 1951. The night of the butlers. During his career, Shatner was a frequent guest on game shows like Hollywood squares, The match game, Tattletales and The $ 10,000 pyramid. He was even considered for the hosting role on Family quarrel in 1976 before Richard Dawson was hired. Shatner has also published a series of science fiction novels under his name. It has appeared in advertisements for many companies and products, including the priceline.com travel web destination. He performed in his one-man show, Shatners World: just live in it, on Broadway and across the country. And, in 2014, Shatner received the NASA Public Service Medal for his advocacy for space exploration. On this March 22, 2021, we wish William Shatner a happy 90th birthday! Actor William Shatner smiles as he answers reporters’ questions Sunday, May 6, 2018, after … [+] at the graduation ceremonies of the New England Institute of Technology in Providence, RI Shatner received an honorary doctorate in human letters during the event. (AP Photo / Steven Senne) ASSOCIATED PRESS



