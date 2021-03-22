American Idol 2021: Ovations, heartache and a curveball mark the start of Hollywood Week





NEW YORK – The first round of Hollywood Week ended with a standing ovation and a curveball. The judges kicked off the curved ball by announcing that they would be pairing up competitors for the duos round (usually they pair alone) on Monday night. The standing ovation also came from the three judges as Willie Spence, 21, performed breathtakingly “All of Me” by John Legend for the Genre Challenge. “I feel like God has given me a second chance to do what I’m doing, and I’m so grateful to be here. I was born for it,” he said. The Douglas, Georgia singer explained that he returned from Hollywood after his mother suffered a stroke. He advanced to the Duets round on Monday night on ABC. RELATED | Bobby Bones on being an ‘American Idol’ mentor during COVID The singers were divided into 6 groups for the genre challenge – pop, rock, india-folk, R&B, soul and country. Claudia Conway from New Jersey returned to the stage with a new hairstyle and performing Bishop Briggs’ “River” in the Pop genre to progress. Conway, who brought his famous dad to his audition, has his famous mum (Kellyanne Conway) by his side for Hollywood Week. Grace Kinsler says she struggled to be confident but didn’t show it on the Hollywood stage by performing Jazmine Sullivan’s “10 seconds” in the Soul genre to move on to the next round. A difficult year inspired Chayce Beckham to pursue her dream. “I hurt people who were close to me. A lot of ups and downs and a lot of difficult times,” he explained. “I tried to get myself out of a place I didn’t want to be.” A serious accident turned out to be the turning point. Beckham’s performance of “Hard Times: in the Country genre” carried him to the next round. Beane and Casey Bishop left everything on stage during the Rock genre to qualify for the Duos round. Other singers on the rise include Alyssa Ray, Ronda Felton, Laila Mach, Wyatt Pike, Xavier Washington, and Althea Grace. For others, Hollywood meant a crush. Among those who are not progressing are Vahhley, Cameron McGhar, DJ Johnson, Erika Perry, Celeste Butler and Tryzdin. The second round of Hollywood Week with the Duets airs Monday night on ABC! You can see all the performances on American Idol YouTube Channel and watch full episodes anytime on Hulu.

