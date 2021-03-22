EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Chhichhore Wins National Best Picture Award: SSR Must Smile Up There

While Chhichhore won the national award in the Best Hindi Film category, Nitesh Tiwari spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the achievement.

The Chhichore team has every reason to be on the new cloud at the moment. Director Nitesh Tiwari, who featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles, received the national award in the Best Hindi Film category today. The announcement was made during the press conference on the 67e National Film Awards and it left the entire Chhichhore team beaming with happiness and pride. Needless to say, this is an overwhelming moment for Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari.

Recently, the filmmaker spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the directing and also mentioned the disappearance of Sushant Singh Rajput at the moment. Nitesh said he was filled with gratitude and was very happy for the whole Chhichhore team. Speaking of Sushant, the director said it was an emotional moment and it would have been great to have her with him to share this special moment. He also mentioned that everyone on the team believes SSR should be happy with the cheers of the movie as well. I feel so honored and humbled. And I am very happy for my team. Everyone had put their heart in the soul in the film. There is a feeling of happiness in the team as well as sadness. But we’re all sure Sushant is smiling somewhere up there and sending her love and hugs to us, he added.

Interestingly, this is a double celebration for Nitesh as his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwaris Panga, actress Kangana Ranaut, also won a national award for the film. To this, the filmmaker said he was happy and proud of both Kangana and Ashwiny.

